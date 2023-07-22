Target Has Over 8,100 Deals on Outdoor Furniture, Lighting, Shades, and More—Starting at $10

There are few people who don't love the idea of a comfortable, entertain-worthy outdoor space. We're talking cozy chairs, soft lighting, and plants strewn about. It's one of the best parts of summer. But if you haven’t outfitted your space but want to enjoy the wonder of outdoor dining and lounging, now's your time to get started.

Target discounted over 8,000 pieces, from furniture, to planters, shade, and even fire pits to deck out (pun intended) your outdoor space. Since the deals are aplenty, we went ahead and selected some of the top-selling pieces from the massive sale section, ready for you to shop. Score chairs, string lights, conversation sets, decor, and more up to 65% off right now.

Best Target Patio Furniture and Decor Deals

There’s something special about enjoying a cup of coffee (or a night cap) outside with a bistro set. Whether you have a small deck or patio, or large ground to cover, a bistro set is a really simple way to add seating and a table outside without overcommitting to a bigger set.

This option from Christopher Knight Home comes with two brown wicker chairs, a circular wicker table, plus two cream-colored cushions for comfortable seating. Add a couple pillows (which are also on sale) to give it a few pops of color and some extra coziness and you have the perfect set up for lazy weekend mornings.

Christopher Knight Home Elba 3-Piece Wicker Bistro Set with Cushions

Target

And, if you just want to add a few rocking chairs to your front deck or patio space, this option that’s also from Christopher Knight is a chic way to do it. It’s made with acacia wood, and has a neutral, mid toned brown finish.

You’ll get a cream-colored cushion that nestles right inside. The base of the chair has a classic rocking chair design with curved edges. It’s another good opportunity to pick up an outdoor pillow on the chair for added cushion too, while they’re on sale.

Christopher Knight Home Selma Acacia Rocking Chair with Cushion

Target

There’s nothing like some cozy lighting at night, and for that, string lights are a great move. This outdoor-friendly option from Room Essentials is on sale for just $10. It comes with one string of lights that’s just shy of 17-feet long, fitted with 20 round bulbs.

The bulbs have a soft, warm-toned light which is perfect for outdoor nights. They’re on sale in two colors as well, black string or a white string. Both come with the same bulbs, so it’s just a matter of what string color suits your space better.

Room Essentials Incandescent Outdoor String Lights

Target

Another way to add ambiance to your outdoor space is with decor, and plants are a natural, fitting way to do it. If you want to keep them contained to one area, or want to take advantage of vertical space, this display stand is a perfect choice.

It’s a tall stand (roughly 55- by- 10- by- 30-inches) made from wood. Shelves pop out along each side of the base, in an every-other-pattern. You’ll get seven separate shelves with six tiers total. It’s 65% off right now, so well-worth grabbing before it’s gone.

Costway Wooden 6-Tier Plant Display Stand

Target

And, to pop plants into, you’ll need a planter pot. This cute option from Hearth & Hand with Magnolia is on sale in medium and large. They feature a ceramic material with a white base and light blue stripes. It’s perfect for popping onto shelves like the one above, or for placing all around your outdoor space. They’re on sale until this Sunday, July 23, though, so don’t wait too long to pick them up.

Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Striped Ceramic Outdoor Planter Pot

Target

With a wide variety of options on sale, these Target outdoor patio deals are truly too great to pass up. Shop even more hand-picked deals below.

Room Essentials Folding Round Patio Accent Table

Target

Room Essentials Reversible Diamond Indoor and Outdoor Rug

Target

Threshold Incandescent Mini Lights with Natural Globe

Target

Room Essentials Sling Folding Patio Chair

Target

Room Essentials Zero Gravity Lounger

Target

Smith & Hawken Aluminum Outdoor Lantern Candle Holder

Target

Costway 3-Piece Patio Rattan Furniture Set with Cushions

Target

Christopher Knight Home Grenada 5-Piece Acacia Sectional Patio Sofa Set

Target

Costway 10- by- 10-inch Pergola Kit