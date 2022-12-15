Don’t Wait: Iced Coffee Lovers’ Go-To Coffee Maker Is Only $20 Right Now

We have great news for folks who always have an iced coffee in hand, even when frost is nipping their nose. You can finally say goodbye to venturing into the cold for your daily dose of iced coffee — all thanks to Target. The retailer just slashed its popular Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Maker by 43%, which is one of the biggest discounts we’ve ever seen for this machine.

Thousands of shoppers swear by this gadget for sip-worthy, chilled drinks, myself included. It’s a step up from a no-frills coffee maker due in large part to its convenient design. I appreciate that the 14.57-by-10-by-7.3-inch machine takes up minimal counter space and has sustainable features, including a reusable coffee filter and tumbler. Yes, the coffee maker comes with a double-wall insulated, BPA-free tumbler for on-the-go drinking.

Target

To buy: Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Maker, $20 (originally $35) at target.com

Did we mention that Mr. Coffee’s machine also includes its own scooper for easy measuring? All you need to do is add water to the base of the coffee maker, use the scooper to measure and add your grounds into the filter, put ice in the tumbler and place the 22-ounce cup under the spout, and press start. Watch as the machine turns coffee and water into mouth-watering iced coffee in four minutes.

If you’re worried about the ice melting quickly, don’t fret. Mr. Coffee’s Iced Coffee Maker is designed to rapidly cool hot, concentrated coffee, so your iced drink is never watered down and tastes delicious.

Target customers continue to call this appliance a “game changer” for a reason: It’s helped shoppers save hundreds of dollars on drinks from Starbucks, Dunkin’ Donuts, and more. Plus, every shipment includes a little recipe book for inspiration, along with a coupon for savings on Torani syrups — that sounds like unbeatable value to us.

Put $20 to good use by snagging this editor-vetted gadget while it’s still on sale, and treat yourself to delicious iced coffee without leaving your comfy abode.

