Don’t Wait: Iced Coffee Lovers’ Go-To Coffee Maker Is Only $20 Right Now

Thousands of shoppers swear by this gadget for sip-worthy, chilled drinks.

By Andie Kanaras
Published on December 15, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Maker tout
Photo:

target

We have great news for folks who always have an iced coffee in hand, even when frost is nipping their nose. You can finally say goodbye to venturing into the cold for your daily dose of iced coffee — all thanks to Target. The retailer just slashed its popular Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Maker by 43%, which is one of the biggest discounts we’ve ever seen for this machine.

Thousands of shoppers swear by this gadget for sip-worthy, chilled drinks, myself included. It’s a step up from a no-frills coffee maker due in large part to its convenient design. I appreciate that the 14.57-by-10-by-7.3-inch machine takes up minimal counter space and has sustainable features, including a reusable coffee filter and tumbler. Yes, the coffee maker comes with a double-wall insulated, BPA-free tumbler for on-the-go drinking. 

Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Maker

Target

To buy: Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Maker, $20 (originally $35) at target.com

Did we mention that Mr. Coffee’s machine also includes its own scooper for easy measuring? All you need to do is add water to the base of the coffee maker, use the scooper to measure and add your grounds into the filter, put ice in the tumbler and place the 22-ounce cup under the spout, and press start. Watch as the machine turns coffee and water into mouth-watering iced coffee in four minutes.

If you’re worried about the ice melting quickly, don’t fret. Mr. Coffee’s Iced Coffee Maker is designed to rapidly cool hot, concentrated coffee, so your iced drink is never watered down and tastes delicious. 

Target customers continue to call this appliance a “game changer” for a reason: It’s helped shoppers save hundreds of dollars on drinks from Starbucks, Dunkin’ Donuts, and more. Plus, every shipment includes a little recipe book for inspiration, along with a coupon for savings on Torani syrups — that sounds like unbeatable value to us.

Put $20 to good use by snagging this editor-vetted gadget while it’s still on sale, and treat yourself to delicious iced coffee without leaving your comfy abode.

More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine:

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Best Coffee Gifts for the Home Barista in Your Life
The 31 Best Coffee Gifts for 2022
Target Kitchen Product Sale
Shop Smart Mugs, Automatic Shredders, and More Handy Kitchen Products That Are Up to 50% Off at Target
Shoppers Say This Coffee Gadget Is âthe Perfect Giftâ for Anyone on Your List tout
Shoppers Say This Coffee Gadget Is ‘the Perfect Gift’ for Anyone on Your List
Internet Hall of Fame Product Roundup Tout
Get the Products TikTok Users Swear by for as Little as $10 on Amazon
Yeti Cooler Sale Tout
Yeti Is Having a Rare Sale on its Coveted Coolers with Prices Starting at $64
8 Best Pour-Over Coffee Makers of 2022
The 7 Best Pour-Over Coffee Makers of 2022, Tested and Reviewed
Henckels Statement 7-pc Self-Sharpening Knife Block Set
J.A. Henckels’ Self-Sharpening Knife Set Is the Perfect Gift — and It’s 52% Off Right Now
8 Best Thermal Carafe Coffee Makers of 2022
The 8 Best Thermal Carafe Coffee Makers of 2022
7-best-reusable-grocery-bags-of-2022-tout
The Best Reusable Grocery Bags of 2022
White Elephant Gifts
Searching for a White Elephant Gift? These 40 On-Sale Options Will Make Any Food Lover Happy
Philips Premium Airfryer XXL with Fat Removal Technology, Black, HD9630/98 Tout
This Philips Air Fryer Is at Its Lowest Price of the Year, so I Snapped It Up as a Gift for My Parents
Amazon Cyber Week Deals Roundup X tout
The 50 Best Cyber Week Kitchen Deals to Shop Before They’re Gone
Coffee Machine Sale
Last Chance: Keurig, Nespresso, and More Top-Rated Coffee Makers Are Up to 51% Off Today
Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker
Keurig's Space-Saving Coffee Machine Has 56,000+ Five-Star Amazon Ratings, and It's 30% Off
KitchenAid KSM150PSCU Artisan Series 5-Qt. Stand Mixer with Pouring Shield
We Found the Best Deals on KitchenAid Appliances and Cookware You Can Shop Right Now
Amazon Nespresso Deal Tout
This Black Friday Deal on Amazon’s Bestselling Nespresso Coffee Maker Is Even Better Than Last Year