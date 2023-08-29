Target Slashed Prices on 10,000+ Kitchen Items for Labor Day Weekend, Including These 30 Up to 69% Off

Prices start at just $17.

Lauren Fischer
Published on August 29, 2023

Target Kitchen and Home Labor Day Weekend Sale
Since Labor Day Weekend signals that you’ll once again start spending more time in your indoor versus outdoor kitchen, it also means that it’s time to take stock of your current kitchen inventory and see what’s in need of an upgrade. Luckily, Labor Day sales are taking over retailers this week, and Target has 10,000+ kitchen and dining deals for all of your cooking, serving, and consuming needs.

Spending your time clicking through thousands of discounts is likely not penciled into your planner, so we did the legwork for you to find top savings on knives, cookware and bakeware, small appliances, kitchen storage, and dishes. Staub cocottes are steeply discounted in a variety of sizes, including this mini set that’s 47% off in three colors, or the 5.5-quart round cocotte for 30% off. You can also save on small appliances like Keurig coffee makers with an iced option, air fryers, and this Ninja blender

Top Kitchen Deals at Target

Of the thousands of kitchen and dining items on sale at Target right now, we combed through the savings to round up 25 of the best for you to shop ahead of Labor Day Weekend.

Cookware and Bakeware Deals

The backbone of any kitchen is the cookware you keep, and Target has hundreds of sets and individual pieces for up to 53% off. Along with Staub cocottes and space-saving, stackable cast iron sets like this one that’s $557 off, you can find deals on BergHoff stock pots and budget-friendly cookware. This now-$30 six-piece set from T-Fal “heats evenly,” according to one shopper, thanks to its Thermo-Spot technology heat indicator, and it’s “so simple to clean” because of a Pro-Glide nonstick interior. And don’t miss your chance to grab Zwilling pans for less, like this fry pan that’s up to 51% off in three sizes.

Target STAUB Ceramic 3-pc Mini Round Cocotte Set

Small Appliance Deals

More than 1,000 small kitchen appliances are marked down leading up to Labor Day Weekend, including options to welcome fall into your home. This simple milk frother helps you make delicious lattes with the touch of a button, and it's just $17. And since you’ll soon be covering up your grill for good, you can snag an air fryer like this dual-basket option that can prepare two meals two different ways and “shortens cooking time,” as noted by one reviewer. Keurig coffee makers and stand mixers round out the deals, and this Whall Kinfai one that’s $100 is a “great mixer for beginner bakers” (we’re coming for you, Christmas cookies).

Target Keurig K-Iced Plus Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker

Kitchen Storage Deals

Spring isn’t the only good time to organize your home and give it a deep-cleaning. These practical storage solutions can help clear your kitchen clutter in time for fall’s arrival. JoyJolt has on-sale containers such as this 58%-off cookie jar, plus glass canisters that can store and display dry pastas, rice, coffee beans, baking essentials, and more. Or, give your spices some attention with this rack that lets you quickly season without the search. Reusable storage bags like this 18-pack Juvale set are on sale, too, which can even help you organize small household items.

Target JoyFul Large Glass Cookie Jar

Serveware and Dish Deals

Now is also an ideal time to toss those cracked dishes and invest in some new sets for less. Staub ceramic mugs, shatter-proof dishes from Gibson, and pasta bowls are up to 53% off. Plus, if you plan on entertaining during the holiday season and beyond, you can stock up on party serving sets and bamboo charcuterie boards like this one from Picnic at Ascot that is “easy to clean” and has a “really nice appearance.”

Target Gibson Home Break and Chip Resistant Glass Square Dinnerware Set

