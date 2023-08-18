Target Has 1,000+ Deals on Kitchen Organizers and Storage That Are Perfect for a Fall Refresh, Starting at $6

Keeping our kitchens neat and clutter-free seems like an impossible task, but it is possible with a little help from storage containers and organizational tools. If you’re tired of opening kitchen cupboards to find a jumbled mess or need a bit of help storing food, now is the perfect time of year to get your kitchen up to par.

Fortunately, just in time for fall, Target dropped over 1,000 deals on kitchen organizers and storage items. From refrigerator bins and glass food storage containers to under-sink organizers and box organizers, we’ve got you covered. Keep scrolling to shop the nine best deals, with prices starting at $6.

The 9 Best Deals at Target Right Now

Rubbermaid 34-Piece Plastic Food Storage Container Set

Target

These Rubbermaid food storage containers are the perfect solution for meal prep, storing leftovers, and for making take-along lunches or snacks. Made of BPA-free plastic, these containers are safe to use in the microwave and the freezer and can be washed (top-rack safe only) in the dishwasher. The eye-catching red lids interlock together, and each size of the containers nest together for easy and streamlined storage. With 34 pieces in this set and the many different sizes — five 0.5-cup, five 1.25-cup, four 2-cup, two 3-cup, and one 5-cup — this set has got you and your food covered. And the lids for the 3- and 5-cup containers have vents that open and close, making these containers fully microwavable.

JoyJolt Glass Food Storage Jars

Target

If boxes of dried pasta, nuts, cereals, and snacks are cluttering up your pantry, these glass food storage jars are an ideal way to solve that problem. The set includes six jars made of borosilicate glass and bamboo lids with a rubber lining to produce an airtight seal. All of the six jars are round in shape and 4-inches wide, but come in different heights and sizes. The glass containers are dishwasher-, microwave-, freezer-, and refrigerator-safe as well.

YouCopia StoraLid Container Lid Organizer Large

Target

This container lid organizer is a great way to keep track of the lids for your storage containers. Imagine, no more fumbling through a jumbled mess of lids and trying to track down which one goes with which container. This organizer has five adjustable dividers that will keep those lids contained and in one spot in your cupboard. It measures 10.4- by 13.2- by 3.3-inches and fits in standard-size cupboards. Plus, it’s easy to assemble and set up in your cupboard, and it has nifty handles on the sides that can be used to pull out the organizer if needed.

StorageBud 2-Tier Sliding Under-Sink Organizer

Target

This easy-to-assemble under-sink organizer will get that often-ignored kitchen cabinet in top shape. The two drawer-type shelves will keep cleaning supplies, sponges, dish soaps, and more, neat and tidy. While the top shelf is fixed in place, the bottom shelf slides out for easy access. The organizer measures 12- by 8- by 15.5-inches, so be sure to measure your space first.

Rubbermaid 3-Cup Plastic Food Storage Container

Target

Whether you’re meal-prepping or storing leftovers to eat later, this Rubbermaid three-cup container is the perfect size for one meal. It sports a bright red colored lid that has a vent to prevent your food from splattering in the microwave when reheating. This handy container is made of BPA-free plastic and is freezer-, microwave-, and dishwasher-safe.

JoyFul by JoyJolt 24-Piece Glass Food Storage Containers Set

Target

If you prefer to store your leftovers in glass containers, then this set fits the bill. Unlike plastic, these containers can go from the freezer or fridge and over to the oven, and won’t stain even when you’re storing pasta sauce. This set contains 12 glass containers in assorted sizes: four rectangular, four square, and four round, as well as 12 lids that have silicone seals and hinge clips for an airtight and secure seal.

YouCopia UpSpace Box Organizer

Target

Store those crammed in boxes of aluminum foil, plastic wrap, parchment paper, and various food storage bags with this box organizer. Consisting of three adjustable shelves, this handy organizer will get these kitchen items (and other boxes, if you so desire) lined up neatly and orderly. Thoughtfully designed to fit in a standard-sized cabinet or pantry shelf, it measures 10.8- by 8.8- by 9.2-inches. It is easy to assemble too, with no tools required. This box organizer can hold up to 20 pounds and has non-slip feet to prevent it from sliding around, too.

Better Houseware Under Shelf Mug Hooks

Target

This set of two undershelf hooks from Better Houseware will streamline and save space in your kitchen cabinet. Great for kitchens with limited space, you can use them to hang six coffee cups or mugs outside of the cupboard. No installation or tools are required either, as these simply slide over a kitchen shelf.

HomeItUsa Refrigerator Bins for Food Storage

Target

Get your fridge shelves organized and clutter-free with these refrigerator bins. This set of six bins includes one for holding soda cans, an egg holder, two larger bins, and two smaller ones. These bins are clear so you can easily view what is in each of them. They are stackable, too. They are hand wash only, but should be easy to wipe clean with a damp paper towel.

