Henckels Self-Sharpening Knife Sets That Cut Through Food 'Like Butter’ Are Up to 70% Off at Target

Shop seven- to 20-piece blocks, steak knives, starter sets, and more.

By
Lauren Fischer
Lauren Fischer
Lauren Fischer
Lauren Fischer is the Partnerships Editor for Dotdash Meredith, where she writes about products and deals for InStyle, People, Travel + Leisure, and others. She has more than 10 years of experience writing and editing branded and editorial content. She received her BA in journalism from The George Washington University. 
Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 17, 2023

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Target Henckels Knives Sale Tout
Photo:

Food & Wine / Target

Some kitchen items make cooking and dining a more enjoyable experience, and a proper, ultra-sharp set of knives is one of them. After all, dull knives are dangerous knives and can make slicing a juicy steak turn into a mess resembling ground beef, or dicing a tomato look more like the beginning stages of ketchup. But right now, you can upgrade your current knife set or invest in a new one with Target’s massive sale on Henckels knives, and discounts are up to 70% and $457 off.

Look for Henckel’s self-sharpening knife block sets in seven-piece, 13-piece, 14-piece, and 18-piece options, steak knife sets including Food & Wine’s top pick for best serrated, three-piece starter knife sets that come with the basics, and more. And with deals this huge, even if you aren’t in the market for a new set of knives, you may want some new ones to add to your collection or to grab as a gift for upcoming fall weddings. 

Henckels Knife Sets on Sale at Target

Eight-Piece Stainless Steel Serrated Steak Knife Set

Target Henckels 8-pc Stainless Steel Serrated Steak Knife Set

Target

After testing dozens of steak knife sets to find the sharpest, easiest to clean, and best designed, we landed on this Henckels set as the best serrated option, and you can get it on sale for $45. The set includes eight classic stainless steel forged knives with a 4.5-inch blade. The simple design fits comfortably in your hand to make cutting into meat a breeze, and shoppers say they stay sharp for years. In fact, one reviewer who received them as a wedding gift “over 15 years ago” said “they’re still going strong,” so they purchased additional sets for their parent’s kitchen and their own.

Graphite Seven-Piece Self-Sharpening Block Set 

Target Henckels Graphite 7-pc Self-Sharpening Block Set

Target

For a basic knife set that includes the essentials, this seven-piece one features a paring knife, serrated utility knife, utility knife, santoku knife, chef’s knife, and kitchen shears in a self-sharpening stained ash wood block. The slots are labeled so there’s never any confusion, and the knives sharpen with each removal and return. One shopper said the knives “cut through like butter.”

Modernist 14-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set with Block

Target Henckels Modernist 14-pc Self-Sharpening Knife Set with Block

Target

Another self-sharpening block with twice as many knives is this Modernist set that’s currently a whopping 70% off. Included are a 3-inch paring, 5-inch serrated utility, 6-inch utility, 7-inch santoku, 8-inch chef’s, 8-inch bread, six 4.5-inch steak, and kitchen shears made with fine German stainless steel and a satin-finished blade. The handle is fingerprint-proof to carry through the sleek design of the dark wood block. One shopper said the knives’ sharp blade “makes prepping breakfast, lunch, and dinner a lot easier than before.” 

Elan Two-Piece Carving Set

Target Henckels Elan 2-pc Carving Set

Target

Before you know it, Thanksgiving will be here, and it’s never too early to prepare if you plan to host the big turkey dinner. To start, grab this two-piece carving set that comes with an 8-inch carving knife with an ergonomic handle and fine edge stainless steel blade for easy slicing through meat, plus a 7-inch flat tine carving fork to hold the meat steady while you cut. The triple rivet handle provides a comfortable cutting experience and prevents your hand from getting tired.

Silvercap Three-Piece Starter Knife Set

Target Henckels Silvercap 3-pc Starter Knife Set

Target

If you have more of a beginner’s kitchen, this set includes the basics: a 3-inch parer, 5-inch serrated utility, and 8-inch chef’s knife. The micro-serrated edge is designed to never need sharpening, so you can use them for years to come without them becoming dull over time. One customer shared that they “love that these knives will stay sharp with almost no maintenance.” They added that the handle gives them a “good grip when [they’re] cutting.”

Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set with Block 

Target Henckels Statement 20-pc Self-Sharpening Knife Set with Block

Target

The top dog of knife sets belongs to this fully-inclusive 20-piece block. It includes similar cutlery as the 14-piece, along with a flexible boning knife to easily separate meat from the bone, multiple paring knives, a prep knife, and a carving knife, with each fitting into its designated — and labeled — slot that sharpens the blade every time it’s removed and returned. The satin-finished blades are designed for precision cutting without signs of wear over time. This block set, which received near-perfect ratings from shoppers, keeps knives “razor sharp,” according to one shopper. Another reviewer shared that this “exceptional” set offers knives that are “not only incredibly sharp but also durable.”

There are dozens of other Henckels knife sets on sale right now at Target, so keep scrolling for some of the biggest deals you can get for up to 70% off today.

Solution 18- Piece Knife Set with Block

Target HENCKELS Razor-Sharp Solution 18-pc Knife Set with Block

Target

Statement 14- Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set with Block

Target HENCKELS Statement Self-Sharpening Knife Set with Block

Target

Solution Steak Knife Set of Eight

Henckels Solution Steak Knife Set of 8

Target

Forged Accent Two-Piece Prep Knife Set

Target Henckels Forged Accent 2-pc Prep Knife Set

Target

Statement Four-Piece Steak Knife Set

Target Henckels Statement 4-pc Steak Knife Set

Target

Modernist Six-Piece Studio Knife Block Set

Henckels Modernist 6-pc Studio Knife Block Set

Target

Modernist 13-Piece Knife Set with Block

Target Henckels Modernist 13-pc Knife Set with Block

Target
Was this page helpful?

More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine

QT: TrashCan Tout
This Bestselling Trash Can Is a 'Majestic Beauty,' and Shoppers Are Completely Smitten
Williams Sonoma All Clad Sale Tout
All-Clad Cookware Is Secretly Up to 50% Off at Williams Sonoma Right Now, and We Found the 9 Best Deals
Cuisinart CBP-300 Cast Iron Basting Pot and Brush Tout
This Now-$20 Cast Iron Grilling Tool Is Essential for Backyard Pitmasters, According to Amazon Shoppers
Related Articles
Best Knife Sets
The 7 Best Knife Sets for 2023, According to Our Tests
Best High-End Knife Sets
The Best High-End Knife Sets for Expert Home Cooks
My Family Has Owned This Henckels Knife Set for Nearly 10 Yearsâand Right Now You Can Grab an Even Better Version at 59% Off Tout
My Family Has Owned This Henckels Knife Set for Nearly 10 Years—and Right Now You Can Grab an Even Better Version at 59% Off
Freelance: Saks Sale Tout
This Surprising Retailer Is Taking Over 50% Off Staub, Le Creuset, and More Top Kitchen Brands Right Now
Cuisinart Sale Tout
We Found Deals Up to 59% Off Cuisinart Food Processors, Coffee Makers, and More Hidden in Amazon's Kitchen Section
Y YHY Pasta Bowls Tout
Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days Is Coming in October—Here's Everything You Need to Know
Roundup: Best Deals This Month Tout
Our Favorite Weber Grill Is at the Lowest Price We’ve Seen in Years—Plus 24 More Kitchen Deals to Shop at Amazon
QT: Knife Set Tout
This Bestselling Knife Set Has 'Razor-Sharp' Blades—and It's Over 60% Off Right Now
Best Left-Handed Kitchen Tools
The 7 Best Left-Handed Kitchen Tools, According to a Lefty Food Editor
Best Sellers Roundup: Amazon's Best-Selling Grill Tools Under $20 Tout
These 8 Bestselling Tools Are Game-Changers for the Grill, and They’re All Under $20
I Cut My Meal Prep Time in Half Thanks to This Chefâs Knife That Stays âRazor Sharpâ for Years Tout
I Cut My Meal Prep Time in Half Thanks to This Chef’s Knife That Stays ‘Razor Sharp’ for Years
Italian Beef Sandwich
'The Bear’ Inspired Me to Buy This Meat Slicer to Make Italian Beef—and It's 20% Off Right Now
Williams Sonoma All Clad Sale Tout
All-Clad Cookware Is Secretly Up to 50% Off at Williams Sonoma Right Now, and We Found the 9 Best Deals
Best Steak Knife Sets
The 5 Best Steak Knife Sets Under $100, Tested and Reviewed
Shun Sora Chefâs Knife
The Three Kitchen Knives You Actually Need
Chef knife cutting an apple on a wooden cutting board
We Tested the Best Chef's Knife for Every Type of Task