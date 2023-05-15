Joanna Gaines’ New Summer Collection Is Filled with Entertaining Must-Haves for Memorial Day, Starting at Just $2

Here are 13 pieces we love.

Published on May 15, 2023

Target Summer Entertaining Must Haves Tout
The season of outdoor entertaining unofficially kicks off at the end of the month, and as Memorial Day celebrations and barbecues inch closer, it’s the perfect time to take inventory of what you may need for a summer full of hosting and dining in your favorite alfresco spot.

While Target has a selection of over a thousand items ideal for entertaining, we’ve honed in on the retailer’s exclusive collection from Joanna Gaines to find everything you need to make your duties a breeze. The Hearth and Hand with Magnolia line has an upscale picnic vibe featuring essentials like tumblers, serving trays, tablecloths, drink dispensers, and dinnerware starting at just $2.

13 Best Hearth and Hand Summer Entertaining Must-Haves

Keep everything in one place with this woven compartment basket caddy, which has three smaller spaces that are perfect for utensils, and one larger slot for things like napkins, cups, or condiments. The caddy measures approximately 11 inches wide and 13 inches long, and weighs less than two pounds, making it a breeze to transport from your kitchen to the patio. One shopper wrote that it’s the “perfect size” for their table, and added that the handle “feels sturdy.” 

Woven Compartment Basket Caddy

Target

To buy: Woven Compartment Basket Caddy, $20 at target.com

There’s something fun about arranging food and drinks on a platter, and this enamel-coated metal tray that reviewers call “great for entertaining” brings a touch of sophistication to your presentation. The oval shape measures 16 inches by 20 inches, giving enough space for a round of drinks, or a beautiful dessert display. The cream and gold color scheme is neutral enough to go with whatever theme you have planned for your next dinner party or barbecue. 

Enamel-Coated Metal Oval Serve Tray

Target

To buy: Enamel-Coated Metal Oval Serve Tray, $20 at target.com

Drinking dispensers can simply serve cold lemonade on a sunny day, or they can also add a stylish design element to your dining set-up. This two gallon, ribbed dispenser is made from lightweight plastic that one shopper said “looks like glass.” The wooden lid isn’t just beautiful, but has a silicone ring that keeps a tight seal, preventing any leaks. While the container itself is dishwasher-safe, the recommendation is to hand wash. One reviewer found the dispenser to be “excellent quality,” and said it’s “easy to fill, dispense, and clean.”

2gal Ribbed Clear Plastic Beverage Dispenser

Target

To buy: 2-Gallon Ribbed Clear Plastic Beverage Dispenser with Stand & Wood Lid, $35 at target.com

From ice cream containers, to food domes, dinnerware, drinkware, napkins, tablecloths, and more — Hearth & Hand by Magnolia has everything you need to entertain this summer. Keep scrolling to see even more pieces, or shop the entire selection from Target online.

Classic Plaid Bamboo-Melamine Salad Plates

Target

To buy: 9-Inch Classic Plaid Bamboo-Melamine Salad Plates, $3 at target.com

Woven Harvest Basket

Target

To buy: Woven Harvest Basket, $25 at target.com

4pk Grid Lines Ice Cream Pint Set

Target

To buy: 4-Pack Grid Lines Ice Cream Pint Set, $15 at target.com

Gingham Wipeable Oil-Cloth Rectangular Tablecloth

Target

To buy: Gingham Wipeable Oil-Cloth Rectangular Tablecloth, $25 at target.com

14ct Gingham Paper Beverage Napkins

Target

To buy: Gingham Paper Beverage Napkins, $2 at target.com

Tritan Plastic Textured Tumblers

Target

To buy: Tritan Plastic Textured Tumblers, $12 at target.com

Metal Screen Food Dome with Wood Knob

Target

To buy: Metal Screen Food Dome with Wood Knob, $15 at target.com

2-Tier Grid Lines Bamboo-Melamine Serve Stand

Target

To buy: 2-Tier Grid Lines Bamboo-Melamine Serve Stand, $20 at target.com

Ridged Ceramic Citronella Jar Candle

Target

To buy: Ridged Ceramic Citronella Jar Candle, $15 at target.com

Wire BBQ Serve Basket Cream

Target

To buy: Wire BBQ Serve Basket Cream, $5 at target.com

