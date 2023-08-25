I Shop Target for a Living, and These Are the 12 Best Kitchen Items to Buy from Joanna Gaines’ Fall Collection

Prices start at just $5.

By
Bridget Degnan
Bridget Degnan, Associate Commerce Editor at Food & Wine
Bridget Degnan
Published on August 25, 2023

Magnolia Fall Kitchen Picks Tout
Photo:

Food & Wine / Target

I consider myself an early decorator for fall, but apparently, the rest of the world was extra excited this year to get their hands on autumnal-themed home goods, as several products from Hearth & Hand with Magnolia’s new line already sold out at Target. And while I was bummed I missed out on these adorable dip bowls and this stoneware espresso cup and saucer, there’s still plenty of kitchenware available that I’m eyeing for my space.   

Joanna Gaines’ Hearth & Hand with Magnolia line is always my go-to for gifts and seasonal decor, as its tasteful, neutral pieces go with any style, and the prices are very reasonable for their high quality. This year’s fall collection is no exception, with prices starting at just $5 for plaid placemats, wooden serving boards, and dishcloths in quintessential autumn colors. 

This season, I’m eyeing these 12 shopper-loved pieces that double as functional kitchenware and beautiful fall decor. 

Best Kitchenware from Target’s Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Fall Collection 

10-Inch Round Wooden Paddle Serving Board

Target Magnolia Round Wooden Paddle Serving Board

Target

This versatile wooden board just might be the best way to spend $10. It works as a serving board for charcuterie spreads and pastries, it’s the ideal surface to slice pizzas, and when not in use, it looks pretty on your countertop. Plus, it has a built-in hole on the handle if you want to hang it on your kitchen wall. The board has a 4.7-star rating from hundreds of Target shoppers, with reviewers saying it’s the “perfect size” and “beautiful to display foods on.” 

3-Quart Stoneware Round Baking Dish with Cradle Carrier

Target Magnolia 3qt Oven-to-Table Fluted Stoneware Round Baking Dish

Target

As we enter the cold-weather seasons, we swap our grilled foods and refreshing salads for cozy dishes like chili and pot roast. If you’re someone who enjoys hosting or simply enjoys creating visually appealing meals, consider this oven-to-table baking dish. The gorgeous contrast between the white stoneware and the gold-tone cradle carrier pairs perfectly with a fall-themed tablescape, and better yet, the baking dish is microwave-, freezer-, dishwasher-, and oven-safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit for easy cooking and storing of leftovers.   

Textured Plaid Woven Placemat

Target Magnolia Textured Plaid Woven Placemat Sage Green

Target

We love a plaid moment in the fall, whether it’s a flannel shirt to wear around the bonfire or a blanket to cuddle up in on the couch. To incorporate the autumnal pattern into your dining space, look no further than these sage green placemats that are just $5 apiece. They are made from a blend of cotton and linen and are machine washable for fuss-free cleaning. One shopper said that they “wash well” and “look high-end,” also noting that they’re “impressed with the quality.” If you have a narrower table, consider the table runner version of the plaid placements instead.  

8-Ounce Fluted Glass Parfait Cups, Set of Four

Target Magnolia 4pk 8oz Fluted Glass Parfait Cup Set Clear

Target

My mouth is watering just thinking of all the yummy desserts I could put in these charming fluted parfait cups ideal for individual servings of ice cream, pumpkin trifle, and chocolate mousse. Thanks to the round base, you can hold them securely and take bites while you converse at or away from the table. Plus, their small size and glass design allow you to place them in the dishwasher for a quick cleanup. One reviewer who ordered four sets for “dinner parties” shared that the durable cups “ arrived with no breaks or chips,” and another noted that they’re “perfect for entertaining.” 

Keep scrolling to see more fall-inspired kitchen essentials from Joanna Gaines’ Hearth & Hand with Magnolia line at Target, including moody pasta bowls for the spooky season and, of course, the limited-edition colors of the Stanley tumbler

34-Ounce Matte Stoneware Pasta/Grain Bowl

Target Magnolia 34oz Matte Stoneware Pasta/Grain Bowl

Target

Stanley 40-Ounce Stainless Steel H2.0 Flowstate Quencher Tumbler

Target Stanley 40oz Stainless Steel H2.0 Flowstate Quencher Tumbler Basic Brown

Target

Four-Pack Waffled Cotton Dishcloth Set

Target Magnolia 4pk Waffled Cotton Dishcloth Set

Target

Dry Goods Stoneware Canister with Wood Lid

Target Magnolia Dry Goods Stoneware Canister with Wood Lid

Target

10- by 13-Inch Footed Wood Serving Trivet

Target Magnolia Footed Wood Serving Trivet

Target

Four-Pack Tartan Plaid Cloth Napkins

Target Magnolia 4pk Tartan Plaid Cloth Napkins

Target

Oblong Woven Bread Basket

Target Magnolia Oblong Woven Bread Basket Natural

Target

Two-Piece Autumn Plaid Potholder Set

Target Magnolia 2pc Autumn Plaid Potholder Set

Target
