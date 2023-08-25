What to Buy Trending Products & Deals I Shop Target for a Living, and These Are the 12 Best Kitchen Items to Buy from Joanna Gaines’ Fall Collection Prices start at just $5. By Bridget Degnan Bridget Degnan Expertise: Food, Home, Lifestyle, Kitchen ProductsBridget is an Associate Commerce Editor specializing in kitchen product reviews and roundups. Bridget joined the Dotdash Meredith commerce team in 2019 and has three years of experience writing and editing food, drink, and lifestyle content for a variety of brands. Her work has appeared in Real Simple, Southern Living, Food & Wine, Better Homes and Gardens, and more.Experience Bridget is an Associate Commerce Editor at Allrecipes and has three years of experience writing and editing for Dotdash Meredith brands. She has tested and reviewed several meal subscription services and has spent countless hours researching kitchen and food products. She has a B.A. in advertising from Iowa State University, where she found her passion for magazine writing thanks to her journalism professors.Bridget has always loved being in the kitchen, whether it's cooking a new recipe or baking a cake for no reason in particular. Most of her recipe inspiration comes from her dad (who loved to cook), Giada De Laurentiis, and Ina Garten. Bridget is also a coffee aficionado. The highlight of her week is her early morning coffee dates with her sister. For three years, they have met at different local establishments on Thursdays before work. Lavender oat milk lattes are her favorite. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on August 25, 2023 We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Food & Wine / Target I consider myself an early decorator for fall, but apparently, the rest of the world was extra excited this year to get their hands on autumnal-themed home goods, as several products from Hearth & Hand with Magnolia’s new line already sold out at Target. And while I was bummed I missed out on these adorable dip bowls and this stoneware espresso cup and saucer, there’s still plenty of kitchenware available that I’m eyeing for my space. Joanna Gaines’ Hearth & Hand with Magnolia line is always my go-to for gifts and seasonal decor, as its tasteful, neutral pieces go with any style, and the prices are very reasonable for their high quality. This year’s fall collection is no exception, with prices starting at just $5 for plaid placemats, wooden serving boards, and dishcloths in quintessential autumn colors. This season, I’m eyeing these 12 shopper-loved pieces that double as functional kitchenware and beautiful fall decor. Best Kitchenware from Target’s Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Fall Collection 10-Inch Round Wooden Paddle Serving Board, $10 3-Quart Stoneware Round Baking Dish with Cradle Carrier, $40 Textured Plaid Woven Placemat, $5 8-Ounce Fluted Glass Parfait Cups, Set of Four, $24 34-Ounce Matte Stoneware Pasta/Grain Bowl, $10 Stanley 40-Ounce Stainless Steel H2.0 Flowstate Quencher Tumbler, $45 Four-Pack Waffled Cotton Dishcloth Set, $10 Dry Goods Stoneware Canister with Wood Lid, from $18 10- by 13-Inch Footed Wood Serving Trivet, $25 Four-Pack Tartan Plaid Cloth Napkins, $12 Oblong Woven Bread Basket, $15 Two-Piece Autumn Plaid Potholder Set, $9 10-Inch Round Wooden Paddle Serving Board Target Buy on Target $10 This versatile wooden board just might be the best way to spend $10. It works as a serving board for charcuterie spreads and pastries, it’s the ideal surface to slice pizzas, and when not in use, it looks pretty on your countertop. Plus, it has a built-in hole on the handle if you want to hang it on your kitchen wall. The board has a 4.7-star rating from hundreds of Target shoppers, with reviewers saying it’s the “perfect size” and “beautiful to display foods on.” 3-Quart Stoneware Round Baking Dish with Cradle Carrier Target Buy on Target $40 As we enter the cold-weather seasons, we swap our grilled foods and refreshing salads for cozy dishes like chili and pot roast. If you’re someone who enjoys hosting or simply enjoys creating visually appealing meals, consider this oven-to-table baking dish. The gorgeous contrast between the white stoneware and the gold-tone cradle carrier pairs perfectly with a fall-themed tablescape, and better yet, the baking dish is microwave-, freezer-, dishwasher-, and oven-safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit for easy cooking and storing of leftovers. Textured Plaid Woven Placemat Target Buy on Target $65 We love a plaid moment in the fall, whether it’s a flannel shirt to wear around the bonfire or a blanket to cuddle up in on the couch. To incorporate the autumnal pattern into your dining space, look no further than these sage green placemats that are just $5 apiece. They are made from a blend of cotton and linen and are machine washable for fuss-free cleaning. One shopper said that they “wash well” and “look high-end,” also noting that they’re “impressed with the quality.” If you have a narrower table, consider the table runner version of the plaid placements instead. 8-Ounce Fluted Glass Parfait Cups, Set of Four Target Buy on Target $24 My mouth is watering just thinking of all the yummy desserts I could put in these charming fluted parfait cups ideal for individual servings of ice cream, pumpkin trifle, and chocolate mousse. Thanks to the round base, you can hold them securely and take bites while you converse at or away from the table. Plus, their small size and glass design allow you to place them in the dishwasher for a quick cleanup. One reviewer who ordered four sets for “dinner parties” shared that the durable cups “ arrived with no breaks or chips,” and another noted that they’re “perfect for entertaining.” Keep scrolling to see more fall-inspired kitchen essentials from Joanna Gaines’ Hearth & Hand with Magnolia line at Target, including moody pasta bowls for the spooky season and, of course, the limited-edition colors of the Stanley tumbler. 34-Ounce Matte Stoneware Pasta/Grain Bowl Target Buy on Target $10 Stanley 40-Ounce Stainless Steel H2.0 Flowstate Quencher Tumbler Target Buy on Target $45 Four-Pack Waffled Cotton Dishcloth Set Target Buy on Target $10 Dry Goods Stoneware Canister with Wood Lid Target Buy on Target $18 10- by 13-Inch Footed Wood Serving Trivet Target Buy on Target $25 Four-Pack Tartan Plaid Cloth Napkins Target Buy on Target $12 Oblong Woven Bread Basket Target Buy on Target $15 Two-Piece Autumn Plaid Potholder Set Target Buy on Target $9 Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine We Found One of Our Favorite Oven Mitt Sets Buried in Amazon's Overstock Section, and You Don't Want to Miss This Deal These Shopper-Loved Covers on Amazon Start at $10 and Can Protect Your Beloved Grill from the Elements Shoppers Say They 'Cannot Live Without' These Washable Fridge Mats That Are Just Under $2.50 Apiece