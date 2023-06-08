Target Is Taking 50% Off Top-Rated Patio Furniture—We Found the 16 Best Pieces

One of the many perks of warmer weather is having the chance to spend more time outside. And, creating the perfect oasis on your patio or deck can make it all the more enjoyable. But, patio furniture can be a major investment.

If you've been yearning to finally make your outdoor space the place you want it to be, you'll want to check out Target. With over 100 chic outdoor furniture pieces on sale for 50% off, it's the perfect time to pick up items and enjoy them right away. From classic wicker designs, to some more laid-back chairs and sets, there are tons of options to choose from. Shop 16 top-rated pieces, with discounts over $300. But don’t wait too long, since the deals only last through June 10.

Best Target Outdoor Furniture Deals

From individual pieces to simple sets, there are a variety of options to choose from depending what you’re looking for. If you have a smaller space to fill, and just want a cozy area for enjoying morning coffee, snacks, or for chatting, this Opalhouse three-piece set is perfect for you.

It comes with two chairs with wide-rounded backs and a white cushion for comfort as well as a table. It has a chic, laid-back look with beige wicker designs in both the chairs and the included table. Both the chairs and the table have steel frames, which is rust-resistant and water-resistant overall, so you can keep it outside without worry.

To buy: Opalhouse Southport 3-Piece Motion Chat Set, White, $225 (originally $450) at target.com

If you want more of a one-off piece with the same style, this top-rated chair, also by Opalhouse, is a show-stopping choice. It was made in collaboration with the popular brand, the Jungalow, which is known for its bohemian designs. This chair is no exception — it has a wide, curved, bubble-like style with steel frames and an all-weather wicker framing that won’t rust or get ruined if it rains.

You’ll get two turquoise cushions for a pop of color, one square cushion that rests on the back and one circular cushion that rests on the base of the seat. You’ll also get an ottoman so you can kick your feet up and relax. It has a thoughtful space-saving design too, since it’s part of the base of the chair. Just pull it out when you’re ready to use it, then tuck it back in when you’re ready to go inside.

To buy: Opalhouse Designed with Jungalow Topanga Club Chair with Ottoman , $213 (originally $425) at target.com

If you’re a big fan of classic wicker pieces, there are tons of options just waiting to fill your space. Most are sold separately, which means you can customize and choose whatever you might need for the size of your space.

This wicker loveseat is the perfect piece to grab if you love to spend tons of time outside, whether reading or hosting. It comes with a brown wicker base, and you can choose between tan or navy cushions on sale. The loveseat is stain-, water-, and rust-resistant, so it’s a worry-free investment.

To buy: Threshold Halsted Wicker Patio Loveseat, $325 (originally $650) at target.com

To add to your outdoor space or buy on its own, you can also grab the club chairs from the same Halsted collection on sale. You’ll be able to choose from both navy and tan as well, with the classic wicker design.

To buy: Threshold Halsted Wicker Patio Club Chair, $213 (originally $425) at target.com

But to tie a lounge space all together, you’ll need a table, and this brown wicker patio coffee table is also discounted. It’s not too big or two small at 16-inches tall, 32.5-inches wide, and 20-inches in diameter. It comes with an additional bottom shelf for even more storage or decor opportunities, too.

To buy: Threshold Monroe Wicker Patio Coffee Table, $65 (originally $130) at target.com

With a ton of on-sale options to choose from and summer weather heating up, now’s the perfect time to pick up patio furniture from Target. Shop even more deals below, or peruse the entire 50% off sale section for even more inspiration.

To buy: Project 62 Risley 2-Piece Oversized Rope Patio Club Chair Set, $350 (originally $700) at target.com

To buy: Opalhouse Calla Canopy Patio Accent Chair, $238 (originally $475) at target.com

To buy: Opalhouse Southport Wood-Textured Metal Round Patio Dining Table, $150 (originally 370) at target.com

To buy: Threshold Monroe 2-Piece Wicker Motion Patio Club Chair Set, $313 (originally $625) at target.com

To buy: Room Essentials 3-Piece Metal Mesh Small Space Set, White/Sandstorm, $163 (originally $325) at target.com

To buy: Threshold Monroe 2-Piece Patio Stack Dining Chairs Set, $175 (originally $350) at target.com

To buy: Threshold Boho Fringe Hammock, $43 (originally $85) at target.com

To buy: Threshold Monroe Wicker Motion Patio Loveseat, $300 (originally $600) at target.com

To buy: Opalhouse Myrtle 3-Piece Metal Patio Bistro Set, $150 (originally $300) at target.com

To buy: Room Essentials 4-Piece Wicker Conversation Set, $213 (originally $425) at target.com

To buy: Room Essentials Metal Patio Coffee Table, $45 (originally $90) at target.com