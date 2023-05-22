The 15 Best Kitchen Deals Happening at Target This Memorial Day Weekend

Deals are up to 69% off.

Published on May 22, 2023

Memorial Day Weekend is almost here, and it’s a great time to stock up on new kitchen essentials at incredible prices. Now more than ever is the perfect time to be on the lookout for those pricier cookware pieces and kitchen gadgets since prices are plummeting as we speak. 

If you’ve been hoping to replace some of your old pots and pans, graduate to a new single-serve coffee maker, or want to add something completely new to your cookware arsenal (like a Dutch oven), then we’ve got great news. With Memorial Day Weekend on the horizon, it’s the perfect time to take advantage of markdowns on cookware, bakeware, appliances, and more home essentials that are up to 69% off at Target

Investing in new cookware and kitchen gadgets can be pricey, so take advantage of Target’s early Memorial Day deals. We’ve rounded up our favorites to shop while they’re still in stock. 

STAUB Cast Iron 5-qt Tall Cocotte

Target

Best Cookware Deals

If you’ve been waiting for the right time to introduce a new cookware piece into your kitchen, say, a Dutch oven — you’re in luck. You can get the Staub Cast Iron 5-Quart Round Cocotte for $387 off. This kitchen workhorse is oven-safe up to 900°F without the lid, 500°F with the lid, and is also dishwasher-safe. If a new set of stovetop pans is on your wishlist, the Made By Design 5-Piece Ceramic Cookware Set that one shopper called “easy to clean” and another reviewer wrote that it’s  “perfect for everyday use.” It is definitely worth grabbing. 

Ronco 4-Piece Collapsible Silicone Bakeware Set

Target

Best Bakeware Deals

If you’re more of a baker than a cook, Target has you covered there as well with this Ronco 4-Piece Silicone Bakeware Set. It’s perfect if you’re short on storage space since it’s collapsible. It features a bread mold, muffin mold, cake mold, and square brownie mold for a well-rounded set you can grab time and time again. If you haven’t stopped making banana bread since the craze started back in 2020, it may be time to upgrade your loaf pan to this one from Berghoff that’s non-stick and available in both 5.5- and 7.7-inch sizes. There are also several Staub pieces heavily discounted here, like a mini artichoke cocotte

Crock-Pot 7qt Manual Slow Cooker - Silver SCV700-SS

Target

Best Kitchen Appliance Deals 

Treat yourself to a new Crock-Pot Slow Cooker that makes cooking low and slow meals a breeze. This 7-quart model is 25% off, and one shopper said they own three different-sized Crock-Pots, but this specific 7-quart size “fits enough to feed [their] large family” of six people. If you’re also finally ready to add an air fryer to your appliance lineup, this PowerXL Vortex Pro that one reviewer called “a dream come true” since they’ve used it to cook steak, pork chops, and vegetables is currently 38% off.

Sterilite Ultra Seal Multipurpose 4.7 Quart Plastic Food Storage Bowl Container

Target

Best Food Storage Deals 

Once mealtime has wrapped up, instead of letting leftovers go to waste, you can save them in these Sterilite Ultra Seal Storage Bowls that are 39% off. Or you can opt for a set of glass containers like this sturdy, leak-proof set by Joyful that are dishwasher-, oven-, microwave-, fridge-, and freezer-safe. If those didn’t pique your interest, check out the rest of these food storage deals.

