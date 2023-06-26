Target Deeply Discounted 8,400+ Kitchen Items Ahead of July 4, and We Found 23 Top Deals Up to 70% Off

While July 4 typically evokes thoughts of backyard barbecues, pool parties, or beach trips, the day is also a hidden gem for snagging some of the biggest deals on home and kitchen items. But now, you don’t need to wait to find huge savings. Ahead of the holiday next week, Target marked down more than 8,400 kitchen and dining items, and with discounts up to a whopping 70% off, you may want to pause your holiday planning for the moment and grab these shopper-loved favorites.

Head over to Target right now to find huge savings on thousands of small kitchen appliances, cookware, and tools, including name brands like Staub, Henckels, Zwilling, and Ninja. Staub has a wide selection of cookware on sale, including this three-piece mini cocotte set that’s 47% off in July 4-appropriate colors red, white, and blue, along with this ceramic rectangular baking dish that’s scratch-, impact-, and thermal shock-resistant.

You can also find massive deals on Henckels knives, like this self-sharpening set that’s 70% off. Summer-ready kitchen items are on sale, too, including portable ice makers, grill tools, and food storage containers for safely keeping all of those leftovers from your summer barbecues. Now that Target’s huge early July 4 sale has your attention, keep scrolling for even more ways to upgrade your kitchen for less.

Best Cookware and Bakeware Deals

There are arguably no more important items to add to your kitchen’s inventory than new cookware that takes your food from decent to delicious. Right now, highly coveted Staub ceramic cocottes in mini and larger sizes are up to 47% off in a variety of colors. Cook soups, stews, sauces, and more in shopper-loved cookware. You can also find full-size sets for all of your cooking needs, like the NutriChef nonstick set that evenly distributes heat in its pots and pans and includes heat-proof silicone utensils. Or, keep things basic and on-budget with the T-Fal fry pan set that one shopper “literally cannot cook without” thanks to their super nonstick quality.

Best Small Appliance Deals

With a mix of summer-appropriate mini machines and must-have items that every kitchen needs, Target’s small appliance deals are a can’t-miss. If your refrigerator doesn’t have an automatic ice maker or you simply need to make more for all of your upcoming at-home events, look for electric ice makers like this portable Costway option that can make ice in just eight minutes and is up to 64% off in six vibrant colors. You can also grab the Cuisinart frozen yogurt, ice cream, and sorbet maker, which takes just 20 minutes to make 1.5 quarts of your favorite frozen treat.

Air fryers, a recent staple in many kitchens, are marked down, too, including the Ninja basket air fryer with a window that lets you check on your food as it cooks and a toaster oven/air fryer duo that saves you time and counter space. Another kitchen essential, this Keurig coffee maker is also on sale and is equipped with an iced coffee setting so you can enjoy cold brews on hot summer days.

Best Cutlery and Knife Deals

A sharp set of knives to replace your dull ones is a worthy investment in making your cooking and dining experience smoother, and Target’s sale has deals up to 70% on name-brand sets. This Henckels set of 14 stainless steel knives comes with a self-sharpening block with built-in ceramic honing wheels so your knives will continue to cut like the first time. Zwilling’s discounts include an even larger knife block set with 19 pieces that feature ergonomic handles and ice-hardened blades that stay razor sharp for longer.

If you’re on a budget, this JoyJolt 12-piece nonstick knife set, also available in black, includes six knives (a brisket knife, fruit knife, bread knife, chef’s knife, and more), along with accompanying blade guards. The knives are designed with sharp stainless steel blades and contoured, soft-grip handles, and the entire set is just $25.

Best Kitchen Tools and Storage Deals

There’s no question that when we ring in summer we’re really celebrating grilling season, so why not kick off those celebrations with kitchen essentials that make the work easier? Get started with a stainless steel set that includes tools like a grill brush, barbecue knife, meat fork, turner, and tongs, along with a handy carrying case. This digital meat thermometer is also marked down to just $21 and helps you to safely prepare your meat by reading the temperature within four seconds on its rotating display.

And since you might have leftovers after entertaining guests at your home, you can keep them safe until the next consumption with deals on food storage, like this 24-piece set with airtight, leakproof lids. Zwilling’s airtight containers with a vacuum seal are also on sale, which keeps food fresh five times longer than other storage methods, according to the brand.

Don’t miss out on your chance to upgrade your kitchen essentials, and snag some of Target’s massive deals ahead of July 4.

