Target’s Early Black Friday Deals Rival the Real Thing with Prices Cut by Nearly 60%

We’re just a week away from (arguably) the most delicious holiday of the year, and while many are mapping out their oven schedule for their Thanksgiving turkey, stuffing, and pecan pies, the rest of us are getting our shopping plan in order. But if the hustle of Black Friday deal hunting puts you on edge, we have great news: Plenty of our favorite retailers are getting into the swing of holiday savings early this year, and that includes Target.

Whether you’re shopping for replacement baking sheets for your own kitchen ahead of Thanksgiving or eyeing a fancy tabletop appliance for someone on your holiday shopping list, Target has over 9,500 kitchen deals that rival its Black Friday prices right now. And we’re not even asking you to schlep to the store to save. Even if you actually look forward to waking ahead of the sun for those once-per-year prices, this early online deals event from Target makes things even easier.

And to further simplify things, we flipped through the sale pages to find the 14 best deals to shop now.



Early Black Friday Target Deals



If you’re hosting Thanksgiving this year and are realizing now that you’re in desperate need of some new cookware, Target has you covered. That’s especially true if you’re planning on serving a turkey and need something to cook it in. Right now, you can save 33% on a Farberware Nonstick Roaster with Rack. The 12-inch by 16-inch chrome-plated rack is removable for easy cleaning and both it and the roaster are nonstick to prevent messes that keep you at the sink and away from your guests. The heavy gauge steel construction resists warping over time and hot spots in the oven so anything you cook in the pan comes to temperature evenly.

Target

To buy: Farberware Nonstick Roaster with Rack, $20 (originally $30) at target.com

For anyone on your holiday shopping list who hasn’t yet joined the air fryer bandwagon, the PowerXL 10-Quart Dual Basket Air Fryer is $100 off and reviewers say it couldn’t be easier to use. This dual-basket style makes it simple to cook at two different temperatures at the same time, meaning your maple-glazed chicken breast and roasted broccoli can be ready together. Those two cooking areas can be combined into one when feeding a crowd, too. Plus, the fryer has eight one-touch preset functions built in so you can broil fish or roast vegetables without guesstimating time and temperature.

Target

To buy: PowerXL 10-Quart Dual Basket Air Fryer, $100 (originally $200) at target.com

There are plenty more deals where these came from at Target. Scroll through our picks below and head over to the kitchen deals page to find even more while the sales are still on.

Target

To buy: NutriBullet 1200-Watt Blender, $60 (originally $110) at target.com

Target

To buy: Nordic Ware 2-Piece Aluminum Cookie Sheets, $15 (originally $20) at target.com

Target

To buy: Crockpot 6-Quart Programmable Cook & Carry Slow Cooker, $35 (originally $50) at target.com

Target

To buy: Ninja Foodi Programmable 10-in-1 5qt Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer, $100 (originally $170) at target.com

Target

To buy: Hamilton Beach Big Mouth Juice Extractor, $70 (originally $80) at target.com

Target

To buy: Ninja Foodi NeverStick 11-Piece Nonstick Cookware Set, $200 (originally $260) at target.com

Target

To buy: Keurig K-Slim + Iced Single-Serve Coffee Maker, $90 (originally $130) at target.com