Target’s Early Black Friday Deals Rival the Real Thing with Prices Cut by Nearly 60%

Shop now to check everyone off your holiday list.

By
Ariel Scotti
Ariel Scotti
Ariel Scotti

Expertise: Food, Home, Lifestyle, News & Deals - Six years as a writer and editor in the lifestyle space - Four years specializing in SEO - Contributed 200 ecommerce articles to date driving $280k in revenue

Experience Ariel is a writer and editor who has been a professional journalist for six years. After earning a masters in journalism from New York University, she began her career at the New York Daily News where she was a digital producer. There she learned all things SEO, story production, headline crafting, and copy editing. She was promoted to a staff writer role covering all things lifestyle: food, health and wellness, style, beauty, and home. After spending a year writing, Ariel started editing the work of freelancers and editorial assistants.

Ariel then spent the next three years of her career focusing her writing and editing on food and health and wellness for InsideHook, RealClearLife, Purewow. She's also freelanced widely for titles like Martha Stewart Living, Home52, Forbes, WeightWatchers, and more.

An avid home cook, reader, and skincare lover, Ariel has made herself an expert in the areas she covers in her professional life via her real-life passions.

Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 17, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Target Deals
Photo:

Target

We’re just a week away from (arguably) the most delicious holiday of the year, and while many are mapping out their oven schedule for their Thanksgiving turkey, stuffing, and pecan pies, the rest of us are getting our shopping plan in order. But if the hustle of Black Friday deal hunting puts you on edge, we have great news: Plenty of our favorite retailers are getting into the swing of holiday savings early this year, and that includes Target. 

Whether you’re shopping for replacement baking sheets for your own kitchen ahead of Thanksgiving or eyeing a fancy tabletop appliance for someone on your holiday shopping list, Target has over 9,500 kitchen deals that rival its Black Friday prices right now. And we’re not even asking you to schlep to the store to save. Even if you actually look forward to waking ahead of the sun for those once-per-year prices, this early online deals event from Target makes things even easier. 

And to further simplify things, we flipped through the sale pages to find the 14 best deals to shop now. 


Early Black Friday Target Deals


If you’re hosting Thanksgiving this year and are realizing now that you’re in desperate need of some new cookware, Target has you covered. That’s especially true if you’re planning on serving a turkey and need something to cook it in. Right now, you can save 33% on a Farberware Nonstick Roaster with Rack. The 12-inch by 16-inch chrome-plated rack is removable for easy cleaning and both it and the roaster are nonstick to prevent messes that keep you at the sink and away from your guests. The heavy gauge steel construction resists warping over time and hot spots in the oven so anything you cook in the pan comes to temperature evenly. 

Farberware 12" x 16" Nonstick Roaster with Rack

Target

To buy: Farberware Nonstick Roaster with Rack, $20 (originally $30) at target.com

For anyone on your holiday shopping list who hasn’t yet joined the air fryer bandwagon, the PowerXL 10-Quart Dual Basket Air Fryer is $100 off and reviewers say it couldn’t be easier to use. This dual-basket style makes it simple to cook at two different temperatures at the same time, meaning your maple-glazed chicken breast and roasted broccoli can be ready together. Those two cooking areas can be combined into one when feeding a crowd, too. Plus, the fryer has eight one-touch preset functions built in so you can broil fish or roast vegetables without guesstimating time and temperature. 

PowerXL 10qt Dual Basket Air Fryer - Black

Target

To buy: PowerXL 10-Quart Dual Basket Air Fryer, $100 (originally $200) at target.com

There are plenty more deals where these came from at Target. Scroll through our picks below and head over to the kitchen deals page to find even more while the sales are still on. 

NutriBullet Blender 1200 Watts

Target

To buy: NutriBullet 1200-Watt Blender, $60 (originally $110) at target.com

Nordic Ware 2pk Aluminum Cookie Sheet

Target

To buy: Nordic Ware 2-Piece Aluminum Cookie Sheets, $15 (originally $20) at target.com

Crock-Pot 6qt Programmable Cook & Carry Slow Cooker Black

Target

To buy: Crockpot 6-Quart Programmable Cook & Carry Slow Cooker, $35 (originally $50) at target.com

Ninja Foodi Programmable 10-in-1 5qt Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer

Target

To buy: Ninja Foodi Programmable 10-in-1 5qt Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer, $100 (originally $170) at target.com

Hamilton Beach Big Mouth Juice Extractor

Target

To buy: Hamilton Beach Big Mouth Juice Extractor, $70 (originally $80) at target.com

Ninja Foodi NeverStick Essential 11pc Nonstick Cookware Set

Target

To buy: Ninja Foodi NeverStick 11-Piece Nonstick Cookware Set, $200 (originally $260) at target.com

Keurig K-Slim + ICED Single-Serve Coffee Maker

Target

To buy: Keurig K-Slim + Iced Single-Serve Coffee Maker, $90 (originally $130) at target.com

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Amazon Early Black Friday Deals Roundup Tout
You Can Already Score Black Friday Kitchen Deals on J.A. Henckels, Staub, and KitchenAid—Up to 64% Off
Amazon Outlet Black Friday cookware
Amazon’s Secret Outlet Dropped 4,000+ Kitchen Sales Before Black Friday, but These Are the 15 Best
Amazon Early Black Friday Dutch Oven Deals Roundup Tout
Don’t Wait: Dutch Ovens from Lodge, Le Creuset, and More Are Already on Sale at Amazon
All-Clad Nonstick Pots and Pans Tout
You’ll Never Believe How Many All-Clad Pots and Pans Are on Sale Right Now—All Up to 49% Off
Early BF Lodge Roundup Tout
Black Friday Isn’t Here Yet, but Amazon Already Dropped Deep Discounts on Lodge Cast Iron Cookware
Our Place Early Deals Tout
Our Place’s Black Friday Sale Has Already Begun, and Prices Are Too Good to Pass Up
Best Kitchen Prime Day Deal Tout
Last Chance: These 100+ Jaw-Dropping Kitchen Deals from Amazon's October Prime Day End Tonight
Amazon Prime Day Early Deals
Amazon Just Announced a New Massive Sale for Prime Members—and You Can Already Shop These Early Kitchen Deals
Amazon Prime kitchen deals
Only Prime Members Can Shop These Kitchen and Home Deals During Amazon's Massive Sale
Post Event Day Deals
Amazon's October Prime Day Is Over, but You Can Still Shop Some of the Sale's Most Popular Kitchen Deals
Early Kitchen Deals
Can't Wait for Amazon's Massive Prime Early Access Sale? Here Are the 25 Best Kitchen Deals to Shop Now
Early Air Fryer Deals Tout
Hurry: Ninja, Cuisinart, and More Top-Rated Air Fryers Are Up to 50% Off at Amazon
Early Outlet Kitchen Deals Roundup Tout
Amazon's Hidden Outlet Has Deals on Cuisinart, Calphalon, and More Up to 56% Off Before the Prime Early Access Sale
Best Labor Day Kitchen Weekend Deals
Stop Everything: Staub, Le Creuset, Lodge and More Are on Sale at Amazon for Labor Day—Up to 70% Off
PowerXL Air Fryer
Target Marked Down Over 5,000 Kitchen and Home Items, and Prices Start at Just $1
Labor Day deals
PSA: Amazon Dropped Hundreds of Deals Up to 81% Off on Home, Kitchen, and Patio Before Labor Day