News Target’s Early Black Friday Deals Rival the Real Thing with Prices Cut by Nearly 60% Shop now to check everyone off your holiday list. By Ariel Scotti Ariel Scotti Expertise: Food, Home, Lifestyle, News & Deals - Six years as a writer and editor in the lifestyle space - Four years specializing in SEO - Contributed 200 ecommerce articles to date driving $280k in revenueExperience Ariel is a writer and editor who has been a professional journalist for six years. After earning a masters in journalism from New York University, she began her career at the New York Daily News where she was a digital producer. There she learned all things SEO, story production, headline crafting, and copy editing. She was promoted to a staff writer role covering all things lifestyle: food, health and wellness, style, beauty, and home. After spending a year writing, Ariel started editing the work of freelancers and editorial assistants.Ariel then spent the next three years of her career focusing her writing and editing on food and health and wellness for InsideHook, RealClearLife, Purewow. She's also freelanced widely for titles like Martha Stewart Living, Home52, Forbes, WeightWatchers, and more.An avid home cook, reader, and skincare lover, Ariel has made herself an expert in the areas she covers in her professional life via her real-life passions. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on November 17, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Target We’re just a week away from (arguably) the most delicious holiday of the year, and while many are mapping out their oven schedule for their Thanksgiving turkey, stuffing, and pecan pies, the rest of us are getting our shopping plan in order. But if the hustle of Black Friday deal hunting puts you on edge, we have great news: Plenty of our favorite retailers are getting into the swing of holiday savings early this year, and that includes Target. Whether you’re shopping for replacement baking sheets for your own kitchen ahead of Thanksgiving or eyeing a fancy tabletop appliance for someone on your holiday shopping list, Target has over 9,500 kitchen deals that rival its Black Friday prices right now. And we’re not even asking you to schlep to the store to save. Even if you actually look forward to waking ahead of the sun for those once-per-year prices, this early online deals event from Target makes things even easier. And to further simplify things, we flipped through the sale pages to find the 14 best deals to shop now. Early Black Friday Target Deals Farberware Nonstick Roaster with Rack, $20 (originally $30) Nordic Ware 2-Piece Aluminum Cookie Sheets, $15 (originally $20) Pyrex 22-Piece Glass Food Storage Container Set, $22 (originally $50) NutriBullet 1200-Watt Blender, $60 (originally $110) PowerXL 10-Quart Dual Basket Air Fryer, $100 (originally $200) Ninja Foodi Programmable 10-in-1 5qt Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer, $100 (originally $170) Crockpot 6-Quart Programmable Cook & Carry Slow Cooker, $35 (originally $50) Hamilton Beach Big Mouth Juice Extractor, $70 (originally $80) Black+Decker Family-Sized Electric Griddle, $22 (originally $29) Threshold Signature 4-Piece Geneva Crystal Wine Glasses, $35 (originally $40) Oster 6-Cup Nonstick Electric Rice Cooker, $15 (originally $25) Ninja Foodi NeverStick 11-Piece Nonstick Cookware Set, $200 (originally $260) Hamilton Beach Digital Sure-Crisp Air Fry Toaster Oven, $80 (originally $120) Keurig K-Slim + Iced Single-Serve Coffee Maker, $90 (originally $130) If you’re hosting Thanksgiving this year and are realizing now that you’re in desperate need of some new cookware, Target has you covered. That’s especially true if you’re planning on serving a turkey and need something to cook it in. Right now, you can save 33% on a Farberware Nonstick Roaster with Rack. The 12-inch by 16-inch chrome-plated rack is removable for easy cleaning and both it and the roaster are nonstick to prevent messes that keep you at the sink and away from your guests. The heavy gauge steel construction resists warping over time and hot spots in the oven so anything you cook in the pan comes to temperature evenly. Target To buy: Farberware Nonstick Roaster with Rack, $20 (originally $30) at target.com For anyone on your holiday shopping list who hasn’t yet joined the air fryer bandwagon, the PowerXL 10-Quart Dual Basket Air Fryer is $100 off and reviewers say it couldn’t be easier to use. This dual-basket style makes it simple to cook at two different temperatures at the same time, meaning your maple-glazed chicken breast and roasted broccoli can be ready together. Those two cooking areas can be combined into one when feeding a crowd, too. Plus, the fryer has eight one-touch preset functions built in so you can broil fish or roast vegetables without guesstimating time and temperature. Target To buy: PowerXL 10-Quart Dual Basket Air Fryer, $100 (originally $200) at target.com There are plenty more deals where these came from at Target. Scroll through our picks below and head over to the kitchen deals page to find even more while the sales are still on. Target To buy: NutriBullet 1200-Watt Blender, $60 (originally $110) at target.com Target To buy: Nordic Ware 2-Piece Aluminum Cookie Sheets, $15 (originally $20) at target.com Target To buy: Crockpot 6-Quart Programmable Cook & Carry Slow Cooker, $35 (originally $50) at target.com Target To buy: Ninja Foodi Programmable 10-in-1 5qt Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer, $100 (originally $170) at target.com Target To buy: Hamilton Beach Big Mouth Juice Extractor, $70 (originally $80) at target.com Target To buy: Ninja Foodi NeverStick 11-Piece Nonstick Cookware Set, $200 (originally $260) at target.com Target To buy: Keurig K-Slim + Iced Single-Serve Coffee Maker, $90 (originally $130) at target.com Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit