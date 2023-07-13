Target Deeply Discounted KitchenAid, Staub, and More Top Kitchen Brands in One of Its Biggest Sales of the Year

Between Prime Day and the Fourth of July, this month has already been a gold mine for finding great deals on kitchen must-haves, and it doesn’t end there. Target Circle Week is already underway and runs through Saturday, July 15. There are thousands of products up to 50% off sitewide, including cookware, bakeware, kitchen appliances, and food storage finds, and we scoured the entire sale for the best deals you don’t want to miss.

In order to qualify for these deals, you must be a Target Circle member — but don’t worry, it’s completely free, and you can sign up at any time. Once logged into your account, you’ll be able to see all the deals, and scoring major savings is as simple as adding to your cart. Just be sure to click the ‘save offer’ button to activate some of the discounts; other items are already discounted.

Here’s just a preview of some of the savings we found: $130 off a KitchenAid Mixer, $167 off a Staub 5-Quart Cocotte, and $60 off an Instant Pot. Keep scrolling for these deals, plus more finds we have our eye on during this massive sale.

Best Cookware Deals

If you’ve been debating whether or not to add some new cookware pieces to your collection, like a Dutch oven, a new fry pan set, or even a saucepan for future pasta nights, then Target has you covered. This on-sale Cuisinart stainless steel saucepan that one shopper called “the best pan ever” is also a “good weight and easy to clean,” according to another reviewer.

Cuisinart Classic 2.5-Quart Stainless Steel Saucepan with Cover

Target

This Staub 5-quart cocotte is $167 off and is a great kitchen addition since it can house soups and stews, braise meats, and act as a deep-fryer, plus it’s oven-safe without the lid up to 900°F.

Best Bakeware Deals

If whipping up cakes, bread, crème brûlée, and baked Brie is more your style, there are loads of great deals to peruse in the baking department. This Staub rectangular baking dish is one shopper’s “most used item in [their] kitchen” and is 30% off. It’s oven-safe up to 572°F and has a glass-porcelain finish that’s highly scratch-resistant.

Staub Rectangular Baking Dish

Target

If you’re ready to take your baking to the next level, these little ramekins are perfect for souffle and crème brûlée, plus they’re microwave- and oven-safe. When you’re done using them, pop them into the dishwasher for fuss-free cleaning. They also work perfectly for holding dipping sauces like ketchup and aioli.

Best Kitchen Appliance Deals

Kitchen appliances can make all the difference by making the time you spend cooking easier and less of a hassle. The KitchenAid Ultra Power Plus Stand Mixer has over 2,000 five-star ratings that prove “this mixer lives up to the hype,” as mentioned by one shopper. It has 10 speeds to handle everything from stiff bread dough or delicate egg whites, and it comes with three attachments: a coated flat beater, a coated dough hook, and a six-wire metal whip.

KitchenAid Ultra Power Plus 4.5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

Target

Another kitchen game-changer on sale is the Instant Pot 6-Quart Pressure Cooker, which makes cooking low and slow meals a breeze. In addition to pressure cooking, its nine-in-one design can also steam rice, make yogurt, steam, sterilize, and warm food. One shopper who wasn’t a big cooker before said this pressure cooker is “perfect,” and they love the “fast results.”

Best Food Storage Deals

Whether you like to meal prep or double recipes to have leftovers later, you’ll want to pick up some of Target’s food storage sets to keep in your pantry. This aesthetically pleasing Ello 10-piece glass set is microwave-safe and has colorful silicone sleeves around the base of the containers “that prevent [them] from breaking,” as mentioned by one shopper.

Ello 10-Piece Mixed Glass Food Storage Container Set

Target

If you’re looking to reorganize your pantry, these JoyJolt glass food storage jars are an easy way to keep track of when you need refills on cereals, spices, and pasta, and they’re designed to withstand temperature changes without breaking. They’re so sleek you may just want to keep them displayed on your kitchen counter.

What is Target Circle Week?

Target Circle Week is a week-long event of sales up to 50% off across various categories like home, beauty, everyday essentials, electronics, and more.

Who can shop Target Circle Week?

The short answer: everyone. In order to take advantage of the numerous deals, a Target Circle account is required. Sign up for one at any time, and it’s totally free.

When is Target Circle Week?

The sale kicked off on Sunday, July 9, and runs through Saturday, July 15.

