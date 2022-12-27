Target’s After-Christmas Sale Rivals Black Friday, Including a Henckels Knife Set for Just $30

While sales and flash deals dot the weeks between Thanksgiving and Christmas, you can find some of the season’s best deals after December 25. Whether you recently received a gift card or regret not grabbing a great deal earlier this month, take advantage of these end-of-year discounts to find something you really want.

While Target’s after-Christmas sale covers all kitchen categories, we narrowed this list to those that offer the biggest savings: small appliances, cookware, and knives. We also scoured tons of deals to select brands we’ve tested and recommended before. Target has slashed hundreds of dollars off items from KitchenAid, Zwilling, Henckels, and Staub, to name a few standouts. Read on for our top picks.

Best Knife Deals

Target

The best knives have razor-like blades, ergonomic handles, and a balanced feel. While many manufacturers aim to meet these criteria, few have really mastered the art. And it’s no coincidence that many top-performing blades come from those that have been around for hundreds of years, like Zwilling J. A. Henckels. The German manufacturer is dominating Target’s deals section right now, as it’s cut prices across its three brands (Zwilling, Henckels, and Miyabi) by up to 77%.

Case in point: $500 off the Henckels Modernist 14-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set with Block made us do a double take. Another can’t-miss deal, the Henckels Forged Accent 4-Piece Steak Knife Set is down to $30. And given its original price of $112, you’re essentially getting four knives for less than the cost of one. If you’re in the market for one good knife, you can save over $100 on the Zwilling Pro 7-Inch Slim Chef's Knife and almost as much on the Miyabi Artisan Chef's Knife. Need a better bread knife? The Zwilling Pro 9-Inch Bread Knife stood out in our tests as the best overall and is 20 percent off.

A knife sharpener like the Zwilling V-Edge Professional, now half off at Target, will extend the life of your blades. Using your knives on a proper surface (avoiding hard surfaces like marble serving boards or granite countertops) will also keep them in tip-top shape. A smaller version of our choice for the overall best cutting board and the best oversized cutting board, this John Boos Reversible Cutting Board, provides a good amount of surface area for a good price (now $62).

Best Cookware Deals

Target

Shopping sales is a smart way to build a collection of the best cookware you can afford. Among the deepest discounts we found at Target, the Staub Cast Iron 5-Quart Tall Cocotte is now $170 ($373 off the original price). We also can’t overlook $271 off the Staub Cast Iron 7-Quart Round Cocotte. The 5.5-quart round Staub won the title of Best Overall in our review of Dutch ovens for its even cooking and durable construction.

Best Small Appliance Deals

Target

Small appliances can upgrade a kitchen instantly, and many market themselves on efficiency. A prime example, KitchenAid's Ultra Power Plus 4.5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer is $100 off, a savings of 25%. Now $80 off, the Ninja Foodi 4-Quart Smart 5-in-1 Indoor Grill with Air Fryer also cooks two trays of food using your choice of methods at once, saving you time, counterspace, and extra cleanup.