Ultimate Guide to Tailgating Recipes

F&W’s Ultimate Guide to Tailgating

Here, burgers, barbecue, beer and more tailgating essentials. Plus: where to find the best pre-game festivities in the country.

Sausage Mixed Grill (photo at right)

Tailgating Features

  • America’s Best Tailgating Cities

    NFL and college football fans across the country turn tailgating into over-the-top celebrations with enviable food. Here, the best traditions from cities that have perfected pre-game festivities.

  • Tailgating Recipes

    Here are exceptional recipes for satisfying tailgate foods, like sticky drumsticks that are grilled with red pepper jelly.

  • Best Wines for Barbecue

    Beer may be the first thing that comes to mind, but the right wines can be amazing with smoky barbecued meats. F&W’s Ray Isle names the best bottles to pair with ribs, brisket and pulled pork.

Top Tailgate Foods

Tailgating: Best American Beers
Staff Favorites

Best American Beers

F&W names top picks from all 50 states, including Boulevard Brewing Co.’s fantastic Tank 7 Farmhouse Ale from Missouri.

 
Tailgating Recipes: A Cowboy’s Grilling Tips
Expert Lessons

A Cowboy’s Grilling Tips

Chef Tim Love reveals key techniques for grilling meat, like how to cook delicious and affordable skirt steak.

 
Tailgating Equipment: A Cowboy’s Grilling Tips
Shopping Guide

Top Grills at Every Price

From a smart $80 model to an $18,000 handmade marvel, F&W selects the best models.

 

Top Picks

Tailgating Snacks

How-to Tips

Tailgating Recipes: Ultimate Homemade Pretzels

Homemade Pretzels

A pro shares tips for making chewy, salty super-tasty pretzels at home.

Lessons from Experts

Tailgating Tips: Barbecue Expert Elizabeth Karmel

F&W’s Masters Series: Elizabeth Karmel

BBQ and grilling secrets from the Hill Country chef.

Related Articles

