Amazon Has Everything You Need to Make This Week’s Tailgate the Best One Yet, and Prices Start at Just $15

It’s tailgating season, and it’s time to head outside. Whether you care about sports or are just there for the food (hey, we don’t blame you), you’ll need the proper gear to make this season a success. Thankfully, Amazon has you covered.

There are thousands of deals on tailgating essentials happening right now. From grill caddies to coolers and anything else you might need to win cookout MVP. We’ve rounded up 10 of the best deals, so you can skip the scrolling, and just start shopping.

The 10 Best Tailgating Gear Deals to Shop at Amazon

Frecolsh Large Grill Caddy

Amazon

This water-resistant grill caddy can hold everything you need for tailgating and more. With two main compartments, you can bring your cooking supplies, hot dog and burger buns, sauces, and more when you hit the road this tailgating season. A detachable divider and side mesh pockets make for flexible storage, and an insulated interior means that food stays warm or cold, depending on how you prefer it. Best of all, an easy-to-carry strap makes toting your cooking gear in and out at game time a breeze.

Mjm Condiment Server

Amazon

You don’t have to give up on the condiment station just because you happen to be hosting your soiree outdoors. This cool condiment server has slots for up to five different accoutrement, as well as space for ice, should you need to keep things temporarily cooled down. Serve up everything from crudité to pickles and relish to shrimp cocktail without worrying about the storage or the refrigeration.

Hymnature Folding Camping Table

Amazon

Expand your tailgating possibilities with this table that also acts as a storage compartment. Up top, it’s got plenty of space for wings, chips, and dips. In the back, open storage offers room to house small coolers filled with drinks, backup food, or even a portable speaker. When the tailgate is over, the table folds up easily for streamlined packing. And best of all, it only weighs 13 pounds.

Cuisinart CCG-190 Portable Charcoal Grill

Amazon

Take game day grilling seriously with this Cuisinart grill, a charcoal-fueled portable option with 196-square inches of cooking surface that weighs just 4 pounds. The grill comes with its own ash catcher and a dual venting system that helps lock in that signature charcoal flavor. Best of all, it’s so small, it can be placed atop just about any surface for a quick and streamlined grilling experience.

The Sasquatch Collection Burger Press

Amazon

Make some of the best tailgating burgers that money can buy with this commercial grade burger press, a stainless steel press that will ensure that every bit of craggy meat turns brown and crisp on the grill grates as you cook. Made with a flat and extra-wide wood handle, it’s strong enough to flatten your burger into the smash patty of your dreams. This press is what tailgating dreams are made of.

Romanticist 20-Piece Complete Grill Accessories Kit

Amazon

This grab-and-go kit keeps all of your tailgating gear together and in one place so that it’s exactly where you need it, when you need it. Including tongs, a basting brush, a barbecue fork, a couple corn holders, a couple kabob skewers, a grill-cleaning brush, an all-purpose knife, and more, this kit, which comes in its own carrying case, is the ultimate tailgating accessory kit for the grill master who takes game day grilling seriously.

Coleman 316 Portable Cooler

Amazon

This cooler has moves, literally. The Coleman 316 series has a heavy-duty handle and heavy-duty wheels, meaning you can move it easily from place to place without having to use too much muscle. With a 62-quart capacity and TempLockFX insulation that will keep food and drinks cold for multiple days, according to the brand, this steal of a cooler is a great pick for tailgating adventures that require a cooler with staying power.

ThermoPro TP03 Digital Meat Thermometer

Amazon

With a magnetized back, you could even stick this thermometer to the side of your truck, if you felt like it. This digitized meat thermometer, which has a range of -58 to 572°F, can slip easily in a bag or pocket, ideal for checking temps on steak, chicken, pork, and anything else that happens to be hanging out on the grill. And, at $15, it’s our most affordable tailgate gear pick.

The Original Gorilla Grip Kitchen Cutting Boards, Set of 3

Amazon

It’s hard to beat the value of this cutting board trio. These three boards are BPA-free, reversible, and small enough to bring with you on the road. Great for cutting up limes for drinks or for slicing steaks for tacos, these boards are outdoor essentials, whether you find yourself tailgating this fall or camping next summer.

CamelBak Horizon 16-Ounce Tumbler

Amazon

The CamelBak Horizon keeps cold drinks cold and hot drinks hot, ideal for any and all game day drinking activities. Available in multiple colorways and insulated with a double-wall vacuum to maintain temperature, this dishwasher-safe tumbler is BPA-, BPS-, and BPF-free. A non-slip silicone base makes it the smart choice for anyone taking the party outside.

