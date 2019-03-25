Immersive Taco Museum Kicks Off Five-City Tour

Last year, the country was bombarded with food-themed pop-up museums. There was the Egg House (which featured a giant ball pit and an egg crate big enough to sit in, but no actual eggs), the Museum of Pizza (highlights included a "cheese cave" and a pizza-themed art gallery), the Museum of Candy (where you could watch a "candy cane fashion show"), and "The Cado" (a seven-room homage to the avocado, complete with a 100-foot-high ombre selfie wall), to name a few. And now, Food Museum Season kicks off again with the opening of Tacotopia, a pop-up dedicated entirely to tacos.

Described in a press release as "a hybrid amusement park and taco festival all rolled up into a cool, funky, taco-inspired immersive art exhibit," the roving museum was designed with Instagram in mind. There are more than 20 photo-friendly environments, including a "Guac Is Extra Pit" (basically, a giant guacamole bowl filled with foam avocados and tomatoes you can throw gently at onlookers), a "Senorita Needs a Margarita Lime Swing" (where you sit on a massive lime wedge and ask your friends to film Boomerang after Boomerang), and a "Taco Totter" (or, in other words, a taco-shaped adult seesaw).

There's also what looks to be a room-sized checkerboard, with Cholula hot sauce bottles the size of small children in place of checkers (the company is a sponsor), an avocado-shaped lounge chair propped up in front of a wall of rainbow streamers, and highly grammable neon signs at every corner (example: "Party Like a Guac Star"). While there's no word on whether or not Tacotopia will actually serve tacos, there is a "Cholula Sampling Bar," and guests will receive complimentary soft drinks from Jarritos.

Tacotopia is in Austin until March 31, after which it'll head to Los Angeles, Chicago, Miami, New York, and Phoenix. Head to atacotopia.com for dates and tickets ($15 gets you an hour of roaming, and kids under three are free).