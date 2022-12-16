Don't Freak Out, but Taco Bell Is Testing Two New Mexican Pizzas

Taco Bell has decided to give everyone an unexpected holiday surprise — or at least the “everyone” who lives in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and Omaha, Nebraska.



The California-based chain announced it’s testing two new versions of the internet’s favorite menu item, the Taco Bell Mexican Pizza.



Eager customers in Oklahoma City can get their hands on the new Cheese Jalapeno Mexican Pizza, which will be topped with nacho cheese sauce and sliced jalapenos, while those in Omaha can munch their way through the Triple Crunch Mexican Pizza, which has a third beef-and-bean filled layer, as opposed to the double layer on the OG version. The Cheese Jalapeno pie will cost between $4.99 and $5.49, and the Triple Crunch will be priced at $5.99. Both pizzas will be available for a limited time starting Thursday, December 22.



According to Nations Restaurant News, Taco Bell sold more than 20 million pizzas when the popular item was re-added to the restaurant’s menu in May. It was finally added to the chain's permanent menu in September. During Yum Brand’s (Taco Bell’s parent company) Investor Day presentation, Taco Bell CEO Mark King jokingly described the pizza’s triumphant return as “probably the single biggest event in 2022.”

King might’ve been kidding, but is he wrong? After all, what else became the subject of a full-on TikTok musical starring Dolly Parton and Doja Cat? The Mexican Pizza’s spring return was met with so much enthusiasm that the chain had to temporarily stop selling them because demand far exceeded the ‘Bell’s supply of ingredients. And the dish was such a big deal that Pizza Hut even launched a jokey campaign for its “Italian Taco” to try to grab some of Taco Bell’s hype.

So yeah, the Mexican Pizza was kind of a big deal this year. And, if the rest of us are as lucky as those customers in Central Standard Time, next year, we may have three kinds of Mexican Pizza to obsess over, too.