Here's What's In Taco Bell's New Crispanada

In mid-February, a Taco Bell employee shared a photo of a Cheesy Chicken Crispanada to the Taco Bell-focused subreddit, r/LivingMas. According to the Redditor, the shredded chicken-stuffed empanada would be "testing in various markets" later in 2023. "It's real," the poster wrote in response to another commenter who was seriously excited about the possibility that this might be hitting menus soon.

That Redditor was mostly right: the Cheesy Chicken Crispanada is real, but (at least for now) it is only being tested at Taco Bell locations in Knoxville, Tennessee. According to Nation's Restaurant News, the shredded chicken and cheese-filled fried pastry comes with a side of spicy ranch sauce, and it can be ordered on its own ($3.49) or as part of a box that also comes with a Crunchy Taco, Cinnamon Twists, and a medium drink ($8.49).

If you're a Live Más regular, you don't have to feel like you're missing out on something new. The chain is bringing the Double Steak Grilled Cheese Burrito back again after it came and went from Taco Bell's menu last year.

True to its name, the burrito is filled with two servings of grilled steak, rice, chipotle sauce, sour cream, fiesta strips, and a three-cheese blend. That well-filled tortilla is then topped with more cheese and grilled. Each Double Steak Grilled Cheese Burrito currently goes for $7.29 (yes, that’s 50 cents more expensive than last year).

The Bacon Club Chalupa is also back for a limited time. According to the Taco Bell website, this version involves filling Taco Bell’s standard chalupa shell with grilled, marinated, all-white meat chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado ranch sauce, and a three-cheese blend. Each Bacon Club Chalupa has a suggested retail price of $4.99, or it’s available as a combo with two Crunchy Tacos and a large drink ($8.99). Finally, Taco Bell has also added two new flavors of its slushy Freezes, including Blue Raspberry Breeze and Wild Cherry Breeze.

And now for the bad news: Taco Bell seems to think that we don’t have enough room in our hearts (or in our digestive systems) for all of its menu choices, so it’s taking one of them away. The Quesarito — that quesadilla-wrapped burrito that we’ve all eaten on a dare — will be pulled on April 19. This isn’t a tremendous surprise: in July 2020, Taco Bell removed the Quesarito from its in-restaurant menus, and it has only been available for orders placed through the app or the Taco Bell website.

Whether or not the Cheesy Chicken Empanada rolls out to the rest of the country is up to Taco Bell to decide. Until then, we’ll keep refreshing the r/LivingMas subreddit.

