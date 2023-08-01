Class-Action Lawsuit Claims Taco Bell Crunchwraps Should Come With More Beef

An underwhelmed customer is taking the chain to court over the photos of its items versus the real thing.

By
Jelisa Castrodale
Photo of Jelisa Castrodale
Jelisa Castrodale

Jelisa Castrodale has been a staff writer with Food & Wine since 2019.

Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 1, 2023
A crunchwrap from Taco Bell
Photo:

Joshua Blanchard / Getty Images

A Ridgewood, New York man went on a Taco Bell run last September and, in addition to his Mexican Pizza, the restaurant allegedly served him the basis for a class-action lawsuit. After paying $5.49 for his Mexican Pizza, Frank Siragusa looked at what he unwrapped, compared it to the photos of the Mexican Pizza he’d seen online and in the restaurant, and decided that he’d been given about half the filling the chain advertised.

Due to that allegedly underwhelming order — and some allegedly underfilled Crunchwraps — Siragusa sued Taco Bell, accusing the company of “‘unlawful’ deceptive acts and practices“ and of “misleadingly, inaccurately, and deceptively” presenting its Mexican Pizzas and Crunchwraps in photos and advertisements. The Taco Bell products mentioned in the lawsuit (and categorized as “Overstated Menu Items”) include the Crunchwrap Supreme, Grande Crunchwrap, Vegan Crunchwrap, Mexican Pizza, and Veggie Mexican Pizza.

The lawsuit argues that Taco Bell’s ads are “unfair and financially damaging” to customers who are not getting the amount of beef, beans, or other fillings that they paid for; they’re causing customers to order food that they wouldn’t have otherwise ordered; and that the photos of those menu items are also luring customers away from competitors’ restaurants.

“Taco Bell’s actions are especially concerning now that inflation, food, and meat prices are very high and many consumers, especially lower-income consumers, are struggling financially,” the lawsuit adds.

In addition to asking for financial compensation to any customer who bought Mexican Pizzas or Crunchwraps, Siragusa also wants Taco Bell to stop using “unfair and materially misleading advertising” for its menu items.

"Taco Bell does not adequately disclose the weight of the beef or filling," one of Siragusa’s attorneys, Anthony Russo, told Reuters. "Plaintiff did not make any purchases of the product based on any weight disclosure but solely based on the picture of the product, as we believe most consumers do."

(Taco Bell did not immediately return a request to comment on the pending litigation.)

Last year, Russo and James Kelly, Siragusa’s other attorney, represented a Florida man when he filed a similar lawsuit against Burger King. In that lawsuit, the customer was disappointed by a Burger King burger that was smaller than it appeared in photos. According to the legal filing, Burger King’s ads depicted the burger with “oversized meat patties and ingredients that overflow over the bun to make it appear that the burgers are approximately 35% larger in size, and contain more than double the meat.” (Reuters reports that this lawsuit eventually went to mediation, but the two sides did not reach an agreement.)

Russo and Kelly were also the attorneys for another defendant in their lawsuit against both McDonald’s and Wendy’s over the sizes of those burgers. That case is still pending.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
A Whopper burger from Burger King
Burger King Sued for Ads That Allegedly Exaggerate Size of Sandwiches
Man sues Buffalo Wild Wings, claiming its âboneless wingsâ are actually chicken nuggets
Someone Is Suing Buffalo Wild Wings, Claiming Its Boneless Wings, Are, in Fact, Not Wings
Burger King Begins Selling Meatless Whopper Across U.S.
Judge Dismisses Vegan's 'Impossible' Lawsuit Against Burger King
Nacho Fries from Taco Bell
Fingers Crossed: Taco Bell Might Add Nacho Fries to Its Permanent Menu
If You're Not Playing Video Games, You're Missing Out of Free Food
If You're Not Playing Video Games, You're Missing Out on Free Food
a bowl of shrimp and vegetables
Tested: The Best Meal Delivery Services for Easy Planning
Groceries from Hungryroot
Hungryroot Review: A Meal Delivery Service With a Vast Recipe Archive
NYC Grubhub Food Delivery Man, Plaid Mask, Camouflage Hat Reads Phone as Rides Down Lexington Avenue
Grubhub Targeted by Class Action Lawsuit Over Adding Restaurants to Its App Without Permission
Jess Pryles
Meet the Women at the Forefront of Texas Barbecue
A Taco Bell sign at one of their restaurants
These Tacos Were Made for Dipping: Taco Bell Adds Birria-Inspired Menu Item
Shake Shack Palo Alto Golden State Double
The Best Fast Food in Every State
Canned foods
Here's the Difference Between Hawai'i's Local Food and Hawaiian Food, Plus How Spam Fits Into All of It
Tucker's casually uses Creekstone Farms beef and buries it in a mountain of grilled onions
We Found the Best Fast Food in Every State, and They're All Local Obsessions
José Andrés and Elvis Costello
An Oral History of the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen at 40
Chick-fil-A chicken sandwiches sit on a tray before being served at a Chick-fil-A restaurant
Chick-fil-A Lawsuit Claims Raising Menu Prices on Delivery Orders Is Deceptive
Meat shelves lay empty at a supermarket in Saugus, Massachusetts on March 13, 2020.
These Pandemic Food Shortages Caught Everyone By Surprise. Here's How They Happened