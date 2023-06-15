Slide Into Summer With These Taco Bell Crocs

The black and purple Mellow Slides remind you to "Live Más" while you're wearing them.

By Adam Campbell-Schmitt
Published on June 15, 2023
Slide Into Summer With These Taco Bell Crocs
Photo:

Courtesy of Taco Bell

These days, Taco Bell pretty much has your entire day covered, from breakfast to Fourth Meal. And no matter when you roll up into the restaurant, you can do so in style with some help from the chain's latest collaborator: Crocs.

Announced this week, Taco Bell and Crocs are releasing limited-edition pairs of Mellow Slides which feature a black and purple ombre coloration, a white bell logo, and writing across Crocs' signature nubbly footbeds that reminds you to "Live Más."

Courtesy of Taco Bell

“This collaboration delivers on what both of our brands do best — listening to our fans and bringing their ideas to life in fun and unexpected ways,” Heidi Cooley, chief marketing officer for Crocs, said. “We know it doesn’t get much better than kicking back in comfort with a Cheesy Gordita Crunch, so pairing our Mellow Slide with Taco Bell is the perfect combo!”

A pair of purple and black Taco Bell Crocs Mellow Slides on a dark purple background
Courtesy of Taco Bell.

Taco Bell

The Taco Bell Crocs Mellow Slides will be available for purchase exclusively on the Crocs website beginning June 28 for $60 per pair. However, if you have achieved FIRE! Tier status on the Taco Bell rewards app (and at this point in your life, why haven't you?) you'll be emailed a link for priority access to the presale starting on June 20.

“Like Taco Bell, Crocs is all about tapping into culture and allowing their passionate fans to express themselves,” Taylor Montgomery, U.S. chief marketing officer for Taco Bell, said. “We tapped into that link between the two brands, and we’re pumped to be able to share this exclusive Taco Bell x Crocs Mellow Slide with our fans. We’re always looking for unexpected ways to give back to our Rewards Members and giving them early access to order their own pair of slides feels perfect as everyone gears up for the summer.”

This isn't Crocs' first collaboration with a restaurant under the Yum! Brands umbrella: In 2020 the company teamed with KFC to offer a bit of Colonel-approved style with red-and-white clogs featuring a fried chicken print — and even a fried chicken-scented Jibbitz charm.

Other recent Crocs and food collabs have included 7-Eleven (with a Slurpee charm), Magaritaville (with a "lost shaker of salt" charm), furry Sweethearts clogs (with conversation hearts charms), and another seasonal candy, marshmallow Peeps.

With all these options, the next time you can't decide what you want to eat, try looking at your feet.

