This Easy-to-Clean Nonstick Cookware Passed Our Editors’ Rigorous Tests, and Right Now It's Over 50% Off

There is so much cookware out there, from Dutch ovens to sauce pans, that it can feel overwhelming trying to decide what is an absolute necessity in your kitchen. But one nonnegotiable product every homecook needs is a nonstick frying pan.

If you’re a beginner cook or in the market for a starter frying pan that can cook up perfect portions for one, look no further than this T-fal 8-inch frying pan. It’s 51% off on Amazon right now, and better yet, T-fal is one of our editor-approved nonstick cookware brands.

To buy: T-fal 8-Inch Nonstick Fry Pan, $17 (originally $35) at amazon.com

We love this set of T-fal nonstick cookware because it’s a great value and performs well for the price. The nonstick surface is reinforced with titanium, which increases the durability so you can use it frequently. Our testers experienced minimal sticking when they cooked eggs on the pans — and the omelet in particular slid smoothly out of the pan without ruining its delicate integrity.

One of our favorite features of T-fal pans is the heat indicator on the bottom of the pan, which turns solid red when the pan is preheated. Beginner cooks who aren’t used to identifying when a pan is hot enough to cook on will find this feature particularly appealing.

Aside from omelets, which are a perfect fit for this 8-inch pan, it’s also ideal for frying two eggs, a single pork chop, or a fish fillet. Nonstick cookware eliminates most of the hassle of after-dinner clean up and we found that T-fal cookware is particularly easy to clean. Not only does food wipe away easily, but it's dishwasher-safe, too.

T-fal cookware is oven safe up to 350°F, and the soft handles are comfortable to hold. Our testers only found a slight inconsistency in heating across the surface of the pans, but indicated that it’s ultimately “marginal,” and that the overall performance is strong for the price.

If you’re looking for a great starter frying pan or just need to stock up on easy-to-clean, budget-friendly cookware this T-fal pan is for you. And now that it’s more than 50% off, this is the best time to grab it.

At the time of publishing, the price was $17.

