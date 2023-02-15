Amazon Shoppers ‘100% Recommend’ This Space-Saving Spice Rack, and It’s Over 50% Off Right Now

If your spice rack is a mess, you’re not alone. I have so many loose bags of spices floating around my pantry, I’m beginning to buy spices I already have because I can’t find anything. It’s the wild wild West in my pantry right now, and with spring coming along, it might just be time to get organized.

If you’re looking to declutter your pantry, starting with your spice rack, then this deal is for you. Right now an Amazon-favorite spice rack is over 50% off.

To buy: Swommoly Spice Rack Organizer with 24 Spice Jars, $29 (originally $60) at amazon.com

This Swommoly spice rack has three tiers, and since it comes with two dozen 4-ounce bottles, eight can fit on each row. The bottles are made of glass, and feature a shaker lid, so you don’t accidentally empty all of your turmeric into the next stew you make. The set even includes a funnel so you can add your spices to these new jars without spilling everywhere.

While the spice rack itself isn’t adjustable, its size, 14.8 by 9.9 by 4.7 inches, should fit in most cabinet spaces. And the design is smart: All of the lids face outwards, so you can read the labels easily. Speaking of labels, the set comes with 396 spice labels, and even has some blank ones in case the spice you’re looking for isn’t listed. I might even take it to another level and alphabetize my spices, too.

Over 5,200 Amazon shoppers swear by this spice rack. One wrote, “This thing is wonderful.” They continue to say that despite their spice cabinet being high up, they can “see everything perfectly with it being stacked. 100 percent recommend.”

Another shopper adds, “We bought this to replace our old spinning spice rack, and we actually like this one more. It fits perfectly on the small counter we have. I love that it gives you labels for literally every spice that comes to mind, and if there isn't a label, it leaves you blank ones to make one.”

It’s time to stop making excuses. With this spice rack you’ll finally be able to find the cayenne. Grab it while it’s only $29 at Amazon.