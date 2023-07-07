Sweetgreen Collaborated With Susan Alexandra on a Sparkly To-Go Bag

Plus, a peach keychain and peach-shaped candle are available to celebrate the return of the summery Peach + Goat Cheese Salad.

By
Alexandra Domrongchai
Headshot of Alexandra Domrongchai
Alexandra Domrongchai
Alexandra Domrongchai joins Food & Wine as an Editorial Fellow where she supports the editorial team and writes about food and culture.
Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 7, 2023
Sweetgreen sparkly tote
Photo:

Courtesy of Sweetgreen

Peach season is in full swing, and Sweetgreen, the popular salad chain is rejoicing in the return of its fan-favorite Peach + Goat Cheese Salad. To further celebrate its summer menu, Sweetgreen has partnered with a couple of designers to create a line of exclusive, limited-edition, peach-themed items.

The lineup features a beaded salad tote and beaded peach charm crafted by Susan Alexandra along with a peach-scented, peach-shaped candle by Gohar World, all of which can be purchased through Sweetgreen's new online shop, The Market.

“With the return of the fan-favorite Peach + Goat Cheese Salad, we collaborated with beloved brands Gohar World and Susan Alexandra on handmade, limited-edition items, playing on the fun elements of all our brands with a wink to the delicious ingredients joining our menu,” said  Nathaniel Ru, Sweetgreen’s co-founder and chief brand officer.

Sweetgreen sparkly tote

Courtesy of Sweetgreen

The star of the collection is the exclusive Susan Alexandra beaded salad tote. This stylish bag, priced at $340, mimics the iconic, green paper to-go bags you’ve seen at Sweetgreen. With dimensions of 11.6 inches wide, 11.6 inches tall, and 5 inches deep, this tote is designed to carry your salad back to your desk in style and is sure to turn heads as you wait in line to pick up your order.

Strawberry keychain from Sweetgreen

Courtesy of Sweetgreen

As an optional add-on, you can also purchase a beaded peach charm for $42 for your keys or to let Sweetgreen employees know your order without even saying a word. Both of these items are available for pre-order at The Market, and are scheduled to ship later this month.

Susan Korn — the creative mind behind Susan Alexandra and known for her colorful collections of beaded jewelry, clothes, and bags — lent her bedazzled touch to this peach-inspired collection. "Fruit is part of the Susan Alexandra brand DNA and we hadn't yet had the opportunity to explore one of my summer favorites — peaches,” Korn said. “I'm always schlepping around NYC and the challenge of making one of our signature bags in the image of the Sweetgreen carryout bag was very exciting. I love the idea that we're combining two unique brands to create this summer's ‘it’ bag."

Peach candle

Courtesy of Sweetgreen

Of course, the inspiration for the fashionable collaboration is Sweetgreen’s Peach + Goat Cheese salad that features in-season peaches, tangy goat cheese, and fresh mint. And to complete the peachy experience, consider pairing it with the realistic-looking, peach-shaped candle by Gohar World that retails for $38.

Much like the seasonality of the Peach + Goat Cheese salad available through August 14th, the peach-inspired line is only available for a limited-time. Find more information on the Peach Week Exclusives Collection on The Market at shop.sweetgreen.com.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Panera swimsuits
Panera's New Swimwear Lets You Mix and Match, Just Like Your Lunch Order
Best Places to Buy Cookware Online
The 10 Best Places to Buy Cookware in 2023
best places to buy bakeware
The 11 Best Places to Buy Bakeware, According to the Pros
Best Insulated Grocery Bags
The 11 Best Insulated Grocery Bags to Spare Your Frozen Goods
Disney 100 Years of Wonder Cereal
Celebrate Disney's 100th Anniversary With These 2 New Cereals
Best Places to Buy Dining Room Furniture
The Best Places to Buy Dining Room Furniture, According to Designers
Flaviar review products and packaging
Flaviar’s Grilled & Distilled Box Review: Get Ready for Summer With Whiskey and Barbecue
Best Outdoor Bistro Sets, According to Design Experts
The 15 Best Outdoor Bistro Sets, According to Design Experts
Ð¡heese board gorgonzola parmesan brie or camembert and maasdam
Bored With the Same Old Cheese Board? Here’s Where to Order Cheese Online
Minimalist Kitchen
The 21 Best Minimalist Kitchen Items to Keep Your Space Clutter-Free
Best Dining Chairs, According to Interior Designers
The 18 Best Dining Chairs for Every Style, According to Designers
Best Baking Cookbooks
19 of the Best Baking Cookbooks, According to the Pros
Blue Pheasant Micah Flatware
The 14 Best Flatware Sets for Any Style
gift baskets test
The 30 Best Gift Baskets and Bundles to Give and Get
Mature woman removing fresh baked pie from oven
The Best Food Subscription Boxes for Every Kind of Culinary Savant
The 12 Best Patio Tables Worth Buying in 2023
The 12 Best Patio Tables Worth Buying in 2023