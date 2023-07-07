Peach season is in full swing, and Sweetgreen, the popular salad chain is rejoicing in the return of its fan-favorite Peach + Goat Cheese Salad. To further celebrate its summer menu, Sweetgreen has partnered with a couple of designers to create a line of exclusive, limited-edition, peach-themed items.

The lineup features a beaded salad tote and beaded peach charm crafted by Susan Alexandra along with a peach-scented, peach-shaped candle by Gohar World, all of which can be purchased through Sweetgreen's new online shop, The Market.

“With the return of the fan-favorite Peach + Goat Cheese Salad, we collaborated with beloved brands Gohar World and Susan Alexandra on handmade, limited-edition items, playing on the fun elements of all our brands with a wink to the delicious ingredients joining our menu,” said Nathaniel Ru, Sweetgreen’s co-founder and chief brand officer.

Courtesy of Sweetgreen

The star of the collection is the exclusive Susan Alexandra beaded salad tote. This stylish bag, priced at $340, mimics the iconic, green paper to-go bags you’ve seen at Sweetgreen. With dimensions of 11.6 inches wide, 11.6 inches tall, and 5 inches deep, this tote is designed to carry your salad back to your desk in style and is sure to turn heads as you wait in line to pick up your order.

Courtesy of Sweetgreen

As an optional add-on, you can also purchase a beaded peach charm for $42 for your keys or to let Sweetgreen employees know your order without even saying a word. Both of these items are available for pre-order at The Market, and are scheduled to ship later this month.

Susan Korn — the creative mind behind Susan Alexandra and known for her colorful collections of beaded jewelry, clothes, and bags — lent her bedazzled touch to this peach-inspired collection. "Fruit is part of the Susan Alexandra brand DNA and we hadn't yet had the opportunity to explore one of my summer favorites — peaches,” Korn said. “I'm always schlepping around NYC and the challenge of making one of our signature bags in the image of the Sweetgreen carryout bag was very exciting. I love the idea that we're combining two unique brands to create this summer's ‘it’ bag."

Courtesy of Sweetgreen

Of course, the inspiration for the fashionable collaboration is Sweetgreen’s Peach + Goat Cheese salad that features in-season peaches, tangy goat cheese, and fresh mint. And to complete the peachy experience, consider pairing it with the realistic-looking, peach-shaped candle by Gohar World that retails for $38.

Much like the seasonality of the Peach + Goat Cheese salad available through August 14th, the peach-inspired line is only available for a limited-time. Find more information on the Peach Week Exclusives Collection on The Market at shop.sweetgreen.com.