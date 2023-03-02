It’s Time Your Salt and Pepper Grinders Entered the 21st Century—and These ‘Game Changers’ Are Just $15 Each

In a busy kitchen, hand-grinding pepper is one of the most inconvenient tasks. It’s monotonous, potentially painstaking depending on the amount, and it may even leave you wondering how much flavor this pepper is adding, anyway.

The answer is a lot of flavor, but you no longer need to grind it all by hand. Amazon shoppers are calling these salt and pepper grinders “game changers” because you don’t even have to press a button to use them. Just flip them upside down, and the gadgets instantly grind pepper (and salt). The best part? Right now you can grab a set of two for just $30.

To buy: Sweet Alice Gravity Pepper and Salt Grinder Set, $30 (originally $36) at amazon.com

Beyond the incredible feature of just flipping these upside down to activate grinding, you can also easily adjust the grind size from coarse to fine, so you can have more larger flakes if you’re topping off a salad, or a finer grind if you’re seasoning a stew.

They are battery powered, so there’s no need to charge them, and when they are grinding, they shine a blue light on your food, so you can actually see how much salt or pepper you’re adding to your dish. And thanks to a transparent design, you can see how much pepper is left in your grinder, and know when to replace it without having to open it up.

Shoppers are in love with these grinders. In fact, they’ve already raked up over 8,200 perfect ratings thanks to how easy they are to use. One shopper who was hesitant to not have a button on their salt and pepper grinders, says they now think “they are awesome to use.” They add that “The light [from the grinders] is bright, and you can see how much you’re putting on.”

Another fan of these grinders admits they bought these as “a gimmick gift” but have since been so impressed they’ve added them to their own kitchen. “I really like being able to get fresh ground salt and pepper using only one hand while cooking,” they write. They add that it’s especially handy when seasoning meats because it prevents any contamination. “It’s a game changer,” they say.

It’s time to revolutionize your pepper grinder. Grab this set of two while it’s almost 20% off today.

At the time of publishing, the price was $30.

