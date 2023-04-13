There are easier (and more legal) ways to fix up a pie shop than, you know, what Mrs. Lovett resorts to in Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. New aprons, for instance, could have given the place known for “the worst pies in London” the style and sanitation upgrade that it so desperately needed. If only Hedley & Bennett’s custom Sweeney Todd apron had come sooner!

To celebrate the Broadway revival of Stephen Sondheim’s darkly comedic musical, apron and knife brand Hedley & Bennett is launching a Sweeney Todd-inspired apron on Friday, April 14.

Courtesy of Hedley & Bennett

“We are so excited to partner with Sweeney Todd for our first ever Broadway collaboration,” states Hedley & Bennett founder Ellen Bennett in a press release. “We’re used to outfitting the best chefs (and barbers) in the industry, so of course we were excited to work with the amazing team behind the scenes to design the perfect apron for the show.”

Although The Demon Barber didn’t have a ton of time to consider style during his treacherous path to violence and revenge, the Sweeney Todd apron is just as beautiful as it is functional. It has dark denim fabric, made from 100% cotton, with brass rivets and “blood red” lining as well as an embroidered Sweeney Todd logo. As per Hedley & Bennett’s signature style, the apron is equipped with a towel loop, adjustable straps, and three pockets.

Courtesy of Hedley & Bennett

The Hedley & Bennett x Sweeney Todd apron will be available to purchase on Broadway Merchandise Shop’s website (cgmnyc.co) for $125 or at the Lunt-Fontanne Theater during Sweeney Todd performances. The musical — now starring Josh Groban and Annaleigh Ashford — may, strangely and disturbingly, have you craving a freshly baked meat pie. So grab that apron and make one for yourself… just don’t follow Mrs. Lovett’s secret recipe.