These Reusable Swedish Dishcloths Are ‘Kitchen Workhorses,’ and They’re Just Over $1 Apiece Right Now

Paper towels are a kitchen essential. But the more you think about it, the more you come to realize how wasteful they are. After all, shouldn’t they be able to clean up more than one mess before being tossed for good?

Swedish dishcloths are the perfect way to replace paper towels. Not only are they completely reusable, but they’re a joy to clean with, according to shoppers. And better yet, right now one of Amazon’s most popular options is 42% off.

To buy: Swedish Wholesale Dishcloths 10-Pack, $14 (originally $25) at amazon.com



These Swedish Wholesale Dishcloths come in a pack of 10, which breaks down to just over $1 each. They’re made from cotton and cellulose, and they are safe for surfaces like marble countertops, wooden tables, and stainless steel appliances. Think of them as a paper towel, just one you can use again and again.

According to the brand, they can hold up to 20 times their weight in liquid, and one dishcloth is equivalent to 15 rolls of paper towels, which should save you money in the long run. Plus, they say each one is reusable up to 100 times. In between uses, if one of them gets gross, you can just throw in the washing machine for easy cleaning. And each pack comes with different colors, so you can designate uses for each one with ease. Who knew you could color code paper towels?

These dishcloths have collected over 38,500 perfect ratings at Amazon thanks to how easy they make cleaning, and how well they absorb liquids. One shopper calls them the “best thing since sliced bread,” and adds that they are a “workhorse for what they do,” which is cleaning up any mess in the kitchen.

Another customer says they’ve “had these Swedish Dishcloths for nearly 2 years,” and they “love them.” They say, “They are super absorbent, dry quickly, and can be washed (but not dried) with my other towels. I always have one next to the kitchen sink to mop up spills, for cleaning my glass-top stove, microwave, and refrigerator. If they ever wear out, I'm glad to know that they are biodegradable and I can just add them to my compost.”

If you’re looking for a smarter way to clean, this is it. Grab a pack of Swedish Dishcloths while they’re just $14 at Amazon.

