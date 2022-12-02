Candles are hot — and not just literally. All sorts of brands have been diving into the world of scented candles, and the more unexpected, the better. From McDonald's creating a set of six candles that smell like a Quarter Pounder when burned in unison to Miller Lite releasing a candle with the aromas of a dive bar, we've continued to see interesting spins on the common candle. And now, the Wyndham-owned hotel chain, Super 8, is getting in on the action with a set of (you guessed it) eight candles meant to mimic the smells of an epic road trip adventure.



For a mere $19.74 — priced in honor of the year of the opening of Super 8's first hotel — this limited-edition candle collection ticks all the long drive boxes. Its Roam Free candle comes with the scent of "having your windows down on the open road," whereas the Pit Stop candle is the complete opposite, giving off the smell of "glorious gasoline."



Super 8 also threw in scents from its accommodations, including Tucked In, which is said to smell like "crisp, clean linen," while Fresh Feels offers the scent of "a hot shower after a long day's drive."



However, the remaining four candles are our favorites, as they all give off the scent of classic road trip foods. The Snack Time candle recreates the smell of "smokey, savory beef jerky," while Brain Freeze offers aromas of a "cherry slushie." Super 8's Lite Bite candle is intended to smell like "breakfast," and Morning Jolt is scented like "fresh ground coffee."



PHOTO: Courtesy of Super 8 by Wyndham PHOTO: Courtesy of Super 8 by Wyndham

"When you travel, you get a real sense of a place by taking in the smells around you, so when we started to think about how to approach this candle collection, we tapped into our roots to create scents based on what we believe our guests truly love and long for," Mike Mueller, Super 8 by Wyndham's president of brand operations, shared in a statement. "The spirit of the open road is not just an expression, it's a feeling — one we've bottled up for guests to bring home and relive this holiday season."

PHOTO: Courtesy of Super 8 by Wyndham PHOTO: Courtesy of Super 8 by Wyndham

Each of the 4-ounce candles in the Scents of the Open Road collection is hand-poured in the US with a soy wax blend that "burns clean, bright, and consistently," according to the chain, and comes with "highly concentrated and phthalate-free" fragrances. As a bonus, Super 8 is placing a few vouchers for 30,000 Wyndham Rewards points in a limited number of candle sets, worth enough for up to a four-night stay.

The candles are available at super8.com/roadtripcandles.