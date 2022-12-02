News Super 8’s New Candle Collection Smells Like an Epic Road Trip — Snacks Included Snap up the limited-edition candle set while you can. By Mike Pomranz Mike Pomranz Instagram Website Mike Pomranz began covering craft beer professionally in 2006, branching out into all aspects of food and beverage before joining the Food & Wine team in 2014. He's also a cidermaker, bar owner, and alcoholic beverage importer.Expertise: beer and cider.Experience: Mike Pomranz has been a part of America's craft beer scene since touring the Pyramid Brewery in Berkeley, California, with a fake ID in 1997. He's been writing professionally since 2002, and branched out into beer journalism in 2006 before eventually tackling all aspects of food and beverage. His work has appeared in dozens of publications including Time, People, Playboy, VinePair, Travel + Leisure, and Eater. Mike currently resides in Sheffield, England, where he owns the Cider Hole. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on December 2, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Courtesy of Super 8 by Wyndham Candles are hot — and not just literally. All sorts of brands have been diving into the world of scented candles, and the more unexpected, the better. From McDonald's creating a set of six candles that smell like a Quarter Pounder when burned in unison to Miller Lite releasing a candle with the aromas of a dive bar, we've continued to see interesting spins on the common candle. And now, the Wyndham-owned hotel chain, Super 8, is getting in on the action with a set of (you guessed it) eight candles meant to mimic the smells of an epic road trip adventure. For a mere $19.74 — priced in honor of the year of the opening of Super 8's first hotel — this limited-edition candle collection ticks all the long drive boxes. Its Roam Free candle comes with the scent of "having your windows down on the open road," whereas the Pit Stop candle is the complete opposite, giving off the smell of "glorious gasoline." Super 8 also threw in scents from its accommodations, including Tucked In, which is said to smell like "crisp, clean linen," while Fresh Feels offers the scent of "a hot shower after a long day's drive." The 15 Best Kitchen Candles of 2022 However, the remaining four candles are our favorites, as they all give off the scent of classic road trip foods. The Snack Time candle recreates the smell of "smokey, savory beef jerky," while Brain Freeze offers aromas of a "cherry slushie." Super 8's Lite Bite candle is intended to smell like "breakfast," and Morning Jolt is scented like "fresh ground coffee." PHOTO: Courtesy of Super 8 by Wyndham PHOTO: Courtesy of Super 8 by Wyndham "When you travel, you get a real sense of a place by taking in the smells around you, so when we started to think about how to approach this candle collection, we tapped into our roots to create scents based on what we believe our guests truly love and long for," Mike Mueller, Super 8 by Wyndham's president of brand operations, shared in a statement. "The spirit of the open road is not just an expression, it's a feeling — one we've bottled up for guests to bring home and relive this holiday season." PHOTO: Courtesy of Super 8 by Wyndham PHOTO: Courtesy of Super 8 by Wyndham Each of the 4-ounce candles in the Scents of the Open Road collection is hand-poured in the US with a soy wax blend that "burns clean, bright, and consistently," according to the chain, and comes with "highly concentrated and phthalate-free" fragrances. As a bonus, Super 8 is placing a few vouchers for 30,000 Wyndham Rewards points in a limited number of candle sets, worth enough for up to a four-night stay. The candles are available at super8.com/roadtripcandles. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit