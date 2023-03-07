SunnyD Vodka Seltzer Is Here

If you’ve ever needed proof that ‘90s nostalgia is still in full force, there’s this: Today, SunnyD announced it is launching the SunnyD Vodka Seltzer. It's a smart strategic move, as kids who were raised on SunnyD commercials in the '80s and '90s can now legally drink the beverage with booze. Plus, the ongoing hard seltzer frenzy has shown no signs of slowing down.

According to a statement provided to Food & Wine, SunnyD Vodka Seltzer will be available nationwide on Saturday, March 11, at select Walmart stores. It comes in what the company calls “a convenient four-pack” and retails for about $9.99. The 12 oz. cans each come with a 4.5% ABV and 95 calories. Single 12 oz. cans will also be available to purchase.

“SunnyD is a powerful brand, the most boldly unique orange drink on the planet,” Ilene Bergenfeld, the chief marketing officer of Harvest Hill Beverage Company, said. “Consumers are passionate about this iconic brand, rooted in nostalgia but with a taste that resonates today. Many have told us that they enjoy SunnyD as a mixer and asked for this product. So, we looked at the hard seltzer category, and thought, good, but we can do better. And SunnyD Vodka Seltzer was born.”

Of course, fans of the drink can always purchase the classic, nonalcoholic version as well, which has also experienced a boost in popularity as of late. According to Harvest Hill Beverage, it’s seen a 30% purchase growth with the product since 2019. They can even pair it with things like “Classic Trix” for breakfast” or the recently resurrected The Big New Yorker pizza by Pizza Hut too.

As for how to best enjoy it, Bergenfield said it’s “meant to be enjoyed with friends, when it’s time to connect and chill out.” So, you know, like after a day of playing frisbee at the beach, or cleaning up your town park, or just blading with your pals. Just do so responsibly.

