From Linen Napkins to Ceramic Bowls, Amazon’s Hidden Outdoor Entertaining Section Is Filled with Must-Haves

Summer is the best season for outdoor entertaining, since the weather’s beautiful and people are eager to be outdoors as much as possible. Outdoor barbecues, celebrations and happy hours bring good times — I mean, when the sun’s out, and it’s 80°F, what’s there to complain about, right?

But whether you’re serving a crowd or packing a small picnic basket for lunch in the park, you need outdoor entertaining essentials, such as gadgets and appliances, table setting and decor, and more to set the mood and improve quality and experience overall.

Amazon has everything you need to entertain outdoors and in style. We rounded up nine of the best products, with prices starting as low as $20. Keep scrolling to shop them below.

Our Favorite Outdoor Entertaining Finds to Buy on Amazon:

Smirly Charcuterie Boards Gift Set

Amazon

Cheese and charcuterie are popular choices for entertaining, including outdoor events, since they withstand heat pretty well. This set includes a detachable double-tray cheeseboard, a fruit tray, a cheeseboard guide (which is great for beginners), and cute accessories, including small cheese knives and serving forks, labels and chalk, ceramic bowls, and a wine opener. The bamboo material it’s made from is durable, easy to clean and sustainable, and the design lets you get creative. With this new set, you’ll amaze guests with a stunning, edible masterpiece.

Glaver’s Original Mason Drinking Glasses

Amazon

Grab these drinking glasses for your next get together. You’ll get four glasses, which are large in size, in fact, each can hold 21-ounces of liquid. They are perfect for serving wine and beer, margaritas, or simply plain old water. The multicolored assortment adds a pop of color to brighten your space, and the vintage-style glass is BPA-free and durable. Just don’t put them in the dishwasher — the brand recommends washing them by hand for longevity.

Talking Tables Gold Pineapple Ice Bucket

Amazon

Pineapple is in peak season during summer, so in addition to serving ripe, juicy pineapple, you can also incorporate it into the design and style of your outdoor event as part of the decor. With the lid, this cute little ice bucket measures 21- by 21.5 by 27-centimeters. It’s a shiny, festive addition to the bar for summer, worthy of any backyard hangout.

Bico Lemon Dreams Ceramic Bowls, 4-Pack

Amazon

These lemon bowls are just beautiful, and each set comes with four ceramic bowls, which have a 26-ounce capacity. They are safe to use in both the dishwasher and microwave, and are made with ceramic. Use these bowls for a variety of foods or dishes, such as for grains and cereals, chilled soups (or warm soups, even outdoors and in summer), fresh salads with fruits and vegetables, pastas, and desserts, including refreshing sorbets or shaved ice, or ice cream sundaes.

Solino Home Sky Blue Linen Napkins

Amazon

Hemstitch napkins are sophisticated and classic, and they add a touch of elegance to barbecues or any other casual get together. These beautiful 20- by 20-inch napkins come in a set of four, and in a variety of colors, such as sky blue or lilac. They’re handwoven and made with pure linen, so each napkin is unique and special (differences in color and stitching are slight, which is normal). They’re machine-washable, and get this: Not only are they machine-safe, but also the natural linen fibers tend to look better over time and with several washes, too. How many things do you own that get better with use?

Mdzf Sweet Home Porcelain Sauce Dishes

Amazon

When it comes to grilling and barbecues, you never want to skimp on condiments, dips and sauces. And, if you’re entertaining a crowd, consider serving a few options that vary in flavor, heat level and texture. Made with good quality, premium porcelain, these sauce dishes are chip-resistant and durable, with a lovely matte finish. They come in four colors — white, sky blue, coral and black jade — and are easy to clean and safe to use in the dishwasher, oven, microwave or freezer.

Simple Modern Cocktail Shaker Set

Amazon

Let’s be honest: You can never have too many cocktail shakers around when entertaining, so you might as well stock up. And, what’s especially great about this shaker set is that the lids are universal, which means the tumblers are compatible with any other lids from the collection, too. Besides saving kitchen space and a hassle, there’s also double-wall insulation to help regulate temperature and keep your margarita nice and cold for hours, even if you’re out in the sun. The tumblers are leak-proof, have a built-in strainer and jigger, and are dishwasher-safe.

Folkulture Boho Coasters

Amazon

Beaded mushroom coasters are cute, creative and casual, and they’ll look great on the table at any outdoor rustic or farmhouse-style weddings and celebrations this summer. Each coaster in this set is 4-inches in diameter (a nice size to fit several beverages, such as wine, coffee or beer) and has precious glass beading, which should be handled with care. That means, hand-washing only, with a light, damp cloth. Lastly, the coasters have anti-slip lining to help protect your table from any scratches.

Gravity Electric Pepper and Salt Grinder Set

Amazon

Salt and pepper shakers should always be available to guests, and what’s great about this electric grinder set is that it’s simple to use and accommodating, as you can manipulate the coarseness level by adjusting the settings with a handy little knob, according to your preference. Plus, there are three levels to choose from. It has LED lighting, so gauging how much salt and pepper is on the plate is a lot easier as well.

