5 Summer Brunch Dishes That Make Excellent Leftovers

Prep for the week like a pro.
1. Zucchini-Tomato Strata
A French take on strata, or savory bread pudding, this simple summer dish contains zucchini, onion and tomatoes layered with slices of baguette, then baked with chicken stock and a little cream.
2. Spinach, Feta and Tarragon Frittata
Save this easy brunch dish for breakfast or lunch the next day.
3. Tomato Gratin
FREDRIKA STJÃRNE
Freeze this delicious casserole and serve it at a later time.
4. Yogurt-Zucchini Bread with Walnuts
This moist, nutty bread is a terrific way to use up late-summer zucchini and have breakfast on-the-go for the rest of the week.
5. Ratatouille Toasts with Fried Eggs
This amazing ratatouille tastes even better the next day.