5 Summer Brunch Dishes That Make Excellent Leftovers

Prep for the week like a pro.

F&W Editors
August 07, 2016

1. Zucchini-Tomato Strata

A French take on strata, or savory bread pudding, this simple summer dish contains zucchini, onion and tomatoes layered with slices of baguette, then baked with chicken stock and a little cream.

2. Spinach, Feta and Tarragon Frittata

Save this easy brunch dish for breakfast or lunch the next day. 

3. Tomato Gratin

Who says that casseroles have to be starchy and heavy? This lightly seasoned tomato gratin is a perfect side dish for any hearty meal. It's also vegetarian, has only eight ingredients and takes only 15 active minutes to put together. That is a win win win in our book.

FREDRIKA STJÃRNE

Freeze this delicious casserole and serve it at a later time. 

4. Yogurt-Zucchini Bread with Walnuts

This moist, nutty bread is a terrific way to use up late-summer zucchini and have breakfast on-the-go for the rest of the week. 

5. Ratatouille Toasts with Fried Eggs

This amazing ratatouille tastes even better the next day. 

