5 Summer Brunch Dishes That Make Excellent Leftovers

A French take on strata, or savory bread pudding, this simple summer dish contains zucchini, onion and tomatoes layered with slices of baguette, then baked with chicken stock and a little cream.

Save this easy brunch dish for breakfast or lunch the next day.

Who says that casseroles have to be starchy and heavy? This lightly seasoned tomato gratin is a perfect side dish for any hearty meal. It's also vegetarian, has only eight ingredients and takes only 15 active minutes to put together. That is a win win win in our book. FREDRIKA STJÃRNE

Freeze this delicious casserole and serve it at a later time.

This moist, nutty bread is a terrific way to use up late-summer zucchini and have breakfast on-the-go for the rest of the week.

This amazing ratatouille tastes even better the next day.