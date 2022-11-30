Subway Is Selling Footlong Cookies for One Day Only

The 12-inch treats will be available at a pop-up location called "Cookieway."

Published on November 30, 2022
Subway Footlong Cookies
Photo:

Courtesy of Subway

Subway's signature items are their footlong sub sandwiches. But as one of America's largest chains by number of locations, Subway also points out that they sell more freshly-baked cookies than any other restaurant brand in the country.

So what would happen if Subway combined these two menu staples? For the first-time, Subway is answering that question with a slightly strange sounding new product arriving in one location only, exclusively on National Cookie Day: the "footlong cookie."

On Sunday, December 4, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Subway will be transforming their location in Calle Ocho in Miami's Little Havana neighborhood into their cookie-only pop-up called Cookieway. There, they will whip up cookie creations said to be "inspired by the Subway Series signature subs." The results feature a footlong cookie base covered with a range of toppings in four varieties — from the very sweet to the very strange. (There will be pickles.)

The Subway Cookie Club will feature "cookies on cookies with a Double Chocolate cookie base and vanilla frosting, then topped with Chocolate Chip, White Chocolate Macadamia and Raspberry Cheesecake cookie chunks, rainbow sprinkles, and chocolate and raspberry sauce."

The Mexi-Cali "starts with a vanilla sugar cookie base smothered in dulce de leche, then topped with mole and corn nuts, drizzled with white chocolate sauce, and finished with ground coffee, Tajín and espresso chips.”

The Monster "has a Double Chocolate cookie base with a heaping spread of peanut butter, sprinkled with peanut butter cups, Reese's pieces, butterscotch morsels and pretzels, before it is finished with both chocolate and white chocolate sauce."

Finally, the The Great Pickle — which is billed as the "most unique cookie on the menu" — offers "sweet and savory cookie layers both peanut butter and marshmallow crème on top of a vanilla sugar cookie base, topped with salty potato chips, savory bacon crumbles and Subway's brand new dill pickles."

"Bringing together two of Subway's most iconic menu items — footlong subs and Subway cookies — was the only way we could top our celebration of National Cookie Day last year when we opened the first Cookieway," Paul Fabre, Subway's senior vice president of culinary and innovation, stated.

Subway says the footlong cookies "will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis in exchange for a  donation to the Subway Cares Foundation."

