What's in a name? Honestly, these days, a lot. In an influencer and celebrity-driven media era when your literal name can be a brand name, your name can be your whole livelihood. But Subway's latest promotion flips things around the other way, seeking people who are willing to adopt the brand's name as their own — with the promise of free footlongs to boot.

Subway is looking for one true sandwich fan to change their name (for real) to "Subway." The brave soul who agrees to do so will be rewarded handsomely with a lifetime of free Subway food and beverages. Whether a legal name change is a large or small price to pay for such an offer is up to you.

But don't run down to the county records office just yet. The name-change promotion is actually a contest that you'll have to win to take full advantage. First, those interested in going by "Subway" will need to submit an application at SubwayNameChange.com between August 1 at 9 a.m. ET and August 4 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Part of that entry will include committing in no uncertain terms to changing your name should you win. Then, upon winning, Subway will foot the bill for your official name change documentation and processing fees on LegalZoom (about $750). Finally, you'll have four months to show proof of your official name change to Subway before claiming your grand prize.

In other words, you've gotta be as serious about this deal as Subway is about sandwiches.

The contest is open to entrants over the age of 18 in most states (19 and over in Alabama and Nebraska, and 21 and over in Mississippi). And according to the fine print, free Subway "for life" amounts to $50,000 worth of gift cards.

Don't think you'll have to go to your grave forever being remembered as that eccentric coot named "Subway" who's constantly eating at Subway. The official rules say nothing that bars the winning party from changing their name back (after first proving it was changed in the first place) at their own expense.

