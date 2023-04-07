You Can't Unsee This Cadbury Creme Egg Sandwich from Subway

The website for British candy-maker Cadbury features over 40 different recipes that can be made with its purple-wrappered chocolates. There are elaborate cakes, decadent brownies, and a quick and easy "ice cream" made with frozen vanilla custard. There's also a pretty bonkers idea for a Creme Egg Toastie that involves melting a sliced Cadbury Creme Egg between two pieces of buttered bread.

What we're saying is that the almost 200-year-old candy company seems to have been thinking about Creme Egg sandwiches for a while — but that doesn't make its ultra-limited edition collaboration with Subway any less surprising.

That's right: Cadbury partnered with Subway U.K. & Ireland to prepare and give away 500 "SubMelts" made by smashing Cadbury Creme Eggs on Subway's own Italian White Bread. We could just about handle the photos of this unholy combo, until we saw that Subway U.K. decided to serve it up with the phrase "Unleash the Goo." (How do you un-learn how to read?)

"We're delighted to have collaborated with Cadbury this Easter," Rusty Warren, Senior New Product Development and Product Innovation Manager at Subway, said in a statement. "Our Italian White Bread and Cadbury Creme Eggs make the most flavorsome combination, a perfect seasonal treat. All the team at Subway are especially excited to see how those Subway fans with a sweet tooth respond to this delicious SubMelt."

By the time you read this, all 500 of those subs will have been released into the world: these six-inch nightmares were given away — for free — on Friday morning at four Subway locations in Glasgow, Scotland; Liverpool and London, England; and Swansea, Wales. (Somehow Northern Ireland was able to avoid this nightmare.)

"When Subway approached us to create this eggs-traordinary Submelt, we simply couldn’t resist," Charlotte Docker, Brand Executive for Cadbury Creme Egg, said. "The highly-anticipated Creme Egg season is in full swing and we're so excited to launch this innovative product with Subway as a final hoorah of the season."

Again, this was a one-day only promotion, so if you weren’t hanging around a Subway restaurant near, say, Liverpool Central train station, then you’re safe. The Creme Egg SubMelt can’t hurt you. It can't hurt anyone now.

