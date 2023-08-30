Subway Is Launching a Restaurant Inside a Blimp So You Can Eat 1,000 Feet in the Air

If you look toward the sky in September and see an oversized Subway sandwich floating overhead, you’re not having hunger-related hallucinations. Subway is really, truly launching a new dining experience called “Subway in the Sky,” which involves taking guests 1,000 feet above ground in a 180-foot-long blimp. And yes, that inflatable aircraft does actually look like one of Subway’s recently launched sandwiches, one of the new Deli Hero subs called “The Beast.”

According to Subway, the blimp’s gondola is big enough to carry six sub-lovers at a time, and each guest will be given the chance to sample all four Deli Hero subs as they float silently above the city. The Connecticut-based sandwich chain says it estimates that around 40 Subway fans per day will be given the opportunity to ride this giant sub skyward.

Subway plans to offer flights in four U.S. cities throughout September. It will be in Kansas City, Missouri, from Tuesday, September 5 through Thursday, September 7; Atlanta, Georgia on Wednesday, September 13 and Thursday, September 14; Orlando, Florida on Tuesday, September 19, and Wednesday, September 20; and will round out the month in Miami, Florida on Sunday, September 24 and Tuesday, September 26.

The blimp (and sandwich-tasting) flights will be scheduled between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. each day, last around 30 minutes from liftoff to landing. Subway does note that the dates and times could change due to weather or “other atmospheric conditions.”

Any would-be blimp riders can register on a city-by-city basis on the Subway in the Sky website a couple of days in advance. A Subway representative confirmed to Food & Wine that riders will be chosen on a first come, first served basis.

In the meantime, just don’t be surprised if you see a massive sub sandwich drifting quietly overhead. We PROMISE that we can see it too.

