Pop-Tarts Is Bringing Back a Fan-Favorite Flavor

Devoted Pop-Tarts eaters should be rather proud of themselves right now. For months, fans from across the globe have been begging, pleading, and promising their firstborns to the higher-ups at Kellogg's to bring back a favorite discontinued flavor, Frosted Strawberry Milkshake. Just a few weeks ago, it looked like it was all in vain, when one fan asked Pop-Tarts on Twitter, "Are you guys ever gonna bring back the strawberry milkshake ones," to which Pop-Tarts simply replied, "Those are gone."

But toaster pastry lovers can wipe those tears away, as Kellogg did indeed hear your cries, announcing the flavor will make its way back to Walmart stores around the nation this September. Specifically, it also heard the cry of Grammy-nominated Lil Uzi Vert, who has long shared his love for the specific flavor including in an interview with HipHopDX in which he shared that while he'd start his day with a lighter flavor like the Blueberry or Wild Berry flavors, for a mid-day snack, it's Strawberry Milkshake all the way. "Probably about 12 o'clock, you put the Strawberry Milkshake Pop-Tarts in the freezer, you leave it in there till like 1:30, and that s--- hittin'," he explained.

Fans even flocked to the Pop-Tarts website to flood the flavor's review section with their pleas. "Please bring back the best Pop-Tarts ever created, and my pregnant self could cry because this is all I'm wanting," one person wrote. "This flavor was my entire LIFE. I cannot go without it," another fan added. "No other flavor will fill the void of this flavor. I love Strawberry Milkshake. Please bring it back."

To make the announcement of the flavor’s return a little, shall we say, sweeter, Pop-Tarts surprised Lil Uzi Vert at his album release party for the “Pink Tape” in New York last week, not only revealing that the flavor be back this fall, but also delivering a box of the coveted flavor to him, too.

The flavor has a long, storied history of appearing and disappearing on and off store shelves. It debuted in 2005 as part of the brand’s Ice Cream Shoppe Flavors collection, then faded away. It came back in 2017, but once again disappeared. Hopefully, this time it will stick.

