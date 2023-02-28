Shoppers Who Need More Counter Space Are Adding This ‘Perfect’ Solution to Their Stovetops

Having a great kitchen is all about optimizing space. After all, you don’t need vast countertops or spacious stoves to create delicious food. And Amazon shoppers have discovered a great way to make their tight kitchens easier to cook in.

According to shoppers, this genius magnetic rack makes grabbing spices, oils, and more constantly needed kitchen items easy, and looks just like an extension of their stovetop. Whether you have a tight kitchen or not, you should consider adding it to your space: It’s only $40 at Amazon.

Amazon

To buy: StoveShelf Stainless Steel Magnetic Shelf, $40 at amazon.com

The best way to describe this shelf is as a giant magnet, after all, that’s what it is. It requires no screws to install, but instead, magnetically attaches to the top of your range. It comes in three different sizes, a 20-inch, 24-inch, and 30-inch, so the only tool you’ll need to install this is a measuring tape.

The material is stainless steel, which helps it look like it’s actually just part of your stovetop, instead of something you added on. The shelf is 1.5-inches deep, which is large enough to hold spice jars, salt shakers, olive oil bottles, and anything else you might need to grab in a hurry when you’re cooking. And best of all, there’s a little lip in the back to prevent anything from sliding off.

Shoppers are obsessed with this stove add-on. In fact, over 13,900 gave it a perfect rating at Amazon so far thanks to how easy it is to install and its overall storage capacity. One shopper loves this thing so much, the title of their review says it all: “Where has this thing been all my life?” they write. While they originally stored things on top of their stove without this accessory, they write that they love the “wider flat space to store things,” without having them fall off.

One shopper who says they rarely post reviews had to write a love letter to this storage solution. They write, “My husband and I both love this product for keeping our extra spices that we frequently use handy! The thicker gauge is great quality, and it blends in so perfectly with our convection stove that you can barely tell it isn’t part of it.”

A final shopper bought one for themselves and one for their son. They write that it is “one of the best items I have ever purchased on Amazon,” and continue to say that they are “thinking of getting a third one for my other son's house.”

If you’re in need of a space-saving solution, break out your measuring tape real quick and add this to your kitchen for just $40 today.

At the time of publishing, the price was $40.

