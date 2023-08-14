What to Buy Trending Products & Deals Amazon Shoppers Say These Dish Towels Are Better Than Any They've Had in '58 Years'—and They're Just Under $2 Apiece Right Now They’re super absorbent. By Sharon Lockley Sharon Lockley Sharon Lockley has over 20 years of experience as an editor and writer and has been contributing to Food & Wine, the Spruce Eats, and Allrecipes since 2019. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on August 14, 2023 We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Food & Wine / Amazon Dinner is done and you’re in the process of hand washing and drying dishes and flatware. But after only wiping a few pieces, the dish towel is soaking wet. This makes an already tedious chore frustrating, plus having to grab another kitchen towel (or two) to finish adds more to the laundry pile. A better-absorbing dish towel is a definite must. These bestselling kitchen dish towels are the ideal solution and, according to shoppers, are better than any they’ve ever had. Bonus: they’re on sale right now for just under $2 apiece at Amazon. Sticky Toffee Store Kitchen Dish Towels Amazon Buy on Amazon $9 $7 This set of four dish towels is made with 100% cotton and each towel is soft and absorbent. The kitchen towels measure 12- by 12-inches and come in multiple designs and colors. But be aware that the brown stripes four-pack set, which has two white with brown stripes towels and two solid brown dish towels, is the one that is currently on sale. Save money on paper towels by grabbing one of these towels instead. Their popcorn-type design, according to the brand, helps them sop up water and any accidental spills fast and effectively. This raised pattern can help when scrubbing or cleaning, too. And when they get dirty, toss them into the washing machine and dryer to get the dish towels clean and ready to use again. These dish towels have hit the mark with Amazon shoppers earning over 14,700 five-star ratings for how effectively they perform. One customer writes that these are a “must have” and says that they “have never had better dish towels.” In fact, they add that these “wash up better than any they’ve ever had in 58 years.” A second shopper is already planning to buy more. They write, “These are attractive kitchen towels that actually do a great job of drying hand-washed dishes.” If your dish towels are tired and old, and you’re looking for new ones ready to tackle drying dishes and other household chores, look no further. Grab these kitchen dish towels while they’re 30% off today. At the time of publishing the price was $7. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine All You Need Is This Little Gadget to Make Produce Last 'Nearly Four Times as Long' in Your Fridge My Mom Swears by This $15 Gadget for Perfect Eggs, and Now It's My Most-Used Kitchen Appliance I’ve Spent Every Summer at the Beach for 20 Years—These Are the Essentials You Need if You Plan To Spend All Day at One