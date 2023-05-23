Steph Curry, yes, the very same Steph Curry that’s a four-time NBA Champion and two-time MVP, is ready to dominate the spirits game, too.

In May, Curry announced the launch of Gentleman’s Cut Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, a fine-aged bourbon that will soon be available worldwide.

Courtesy

“Celebrations take on many different forms, from intimate gatherings to major milestones, and at the center of each memorable moment is a spirit rooted in history and tradition,” Curry shared in a statement. “I’m proud to have helped carefully craft a new signature Kentucky Straight Bourbon, Gentleman’s Cut. This rich, complex, and bold bourbon is the perfect offering to commemorate life’s great occasions and will be part of a raised-glass toasting moment in the lives of my fans, friends, and family.”

According to a press release provided by the brand, Curry was “intimately involved” in every piece of the process when making Gentleman’s Cut, and learned about every phase from manufacturing to marketing. He even learned about the distilling process, which in this case, was done in 500-gallon copper pot stills and included aging for five to seven years in charred new white oak barrels. This process, the brand added, gives the whiskey notes of cinnamon, seared caramel, and sweet toasted chestnut.

All the distilling, aging, and bottling is done by Game Changer Distillery in Boone County, KY, which sits on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail, and is made in partnership with John Schwartz, the owner of Amuse Bouche Winery in Napa Valley.

“In close collaboration with Stephen, we produced a high-quality aged bourbon offered at a great value that will resonate with bourbon connoisseurs and help grow the craft bourbon category to our global audience,” Schwartz added.

Though the final pricing is up to retailers, its suggested price is $79.99 per 750ml bottle. Learn more about the new whiskey at gentlemanscutbourbon.com.