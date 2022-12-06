Whoa — You Can Score This Tall Staub Dutch Oven for Up to 71% Off Right Now

One shopper said if they could have one thing in their kitchen, it’d be this.

By
Kristin Montemarano
Kristin Montemarano
Kristin Montemarano

Published on December 6, 2022

staub cast iron tall cocottes 5 qt roundtall cocotte black matte
Photo:

staub

If you’re searching for a piece of cookware that isn’t just attractive, but is also high-quality and versatile enough to last a lifetime, look no further than a Dutch oven. Their deep walls, heavy-bottomed base, and tight-fitting lid has landed this durable pot a coveted spot in kitchens for hundreds of years. And one brand that’s been crafting some of the best-of-the-best is Staub. 

Thanks to this year's massive holiday sale season, you can snap up its French-made 5-quart tall Dutch oven for up to 71% off. This cocotte is an excellent pick for making the  classic cold-weather dishes you crave, from tender stews to slow-cooked soups to roasted sauces — all with the added benefit of a little more room than other Dutch ovens. 

staub cast iron tall cocottes 5 qt roundtall cocotte black matte

staub

To buy: Staub 5-Quart Tall Cocotte, from $149 (originally $514) at zwilling.com, williams-sonoma.com, and nordstrom.com

This Dutch-oven is extra-special, since Staub designed it to have the same footprint as its smaller 4-quart ovens, but with an extra quart of space. This is all thanks to the pot’s tall walls, which prevent splatters when boiling or frying, and accommodate bigger bone-in cuts, rising desserts, layered dishes, or baked breads. 

Every Staub cocotte is crafted from the same material — a heavy-duty cast iron base, with black enameled coating on the inside. This allows for optimal heat retention, which is key when you’re developing a dish’s flavor. It’s compatible with all stovetops, and oven-safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, even with its rich and colorful outer coating. 

RELATED: Half Baked Harvest’s Tieghan Gerard Shared the Best Gifts for Home Cooks, and You Can Get Them All at Amazon

Grab it in colors like matte black, blueberry blue, cherry red, its brand new soft lilac color, and more. What sets Staub apart even further is its unique lid design. The interior comes with cast iron spikes to help distribute moisture for the perfect cooking and baking environment. 

One reviewer on Zwilling’s website wrote that if they could have just one thing in their kitchen, it’d be this Dutch oven. “This is by far the most incredible and multipurpose thing that anyone could ever have in their kitchen,” they wrote, adding that you can virtually cook anything in it and that it’s easy to clean too. 

“This cocotte looks great sitting out in the kitchen and is perfect for soups, stews, braising, frying, and baking bread. It’s a great size, not too big, not too small, just right. I’m so happy it’s in my kitchen,” a second person said. 

This can’t-miss deal couldn’t have come at a better time. Grab this shopper-favorite Staub 5-Quart Dutch oven now while it’s discounted to $150. Not only is it a deal worth pursuing for yourself or as a gift, but it’s a cookware piece that’ll last you a lifetime. 

More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine: 

