Staub’s Cast Iron Skillet Is an Everyday Essential, and You Can Grab It Nearly Half Off in Every Color

Every kitchen needs a cast iron pan. It’s a true kitchen workhorse — from efficiently searing proteins to baking skillet cookies, it’s no wonder they’re popular among chefs and home cooks. And there are few brands fashioning these pans of glory like Staub.

A French-born company, Staub has long been known for its mastery of cast iron cookware, though it comes with a price. Pieces commonly cost hundreds of dollars, so you shouldn’t waste any time in grabbing one of the brand’s coveted cast iron skillets, since they’re now up to 48% off.

Staub 11-Inch Traditional Deep Skillet, from $180 (originally $343)

This skillet’s made with the cast iron we all know and love, but with a twist. Instead of raw cast iron, this one comes with an enameled coating for maximum ease and efficiency.

So long are the days where you need to worry about sticking and constant seasoning — the pan’s textured, black matte coated interior is ready to use right out of the box, whether you’re cooking a frittata or browning chicken for your weeknight dinner. It also has a little extra depth, meaning the high walls reduce oil splatter when you’re cooking and provide extra cooking surface. You’ll also find two pour spouts, which make it easy to drain hot oil or liquids from the pan in a breeze.

Since you can use it on any stovetop and pop it into the oven up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, it’ll be there to help you cook or bake a multitude of dishes and desserts, like pan-seared fish and vegetables, slow-baked chicken, skillet lasagna, fruit cobblers, and more.

The sale includes seven different colors, like matte black, cherry red, cool blue, dark blue, steel gray, rich red, and a shimmering blue.

One shopper called it the “best everyday pan” in a review on Staub’s website, with another writing, “Awesome heat-retention and easy to clean. Just the right size for so many things.”

It’s a pan you truly need everyday if you want the best cooked food. Adorn your stovetop, oven, or your tabletop now and snap up the Staub 11-Inch Skillet while it’s on sale for up to 48% off. Shop the additional colors below, too.

Staub 11-Inch Traditional Deep Skillet, Blueberry, $180 (originally $343)

Staub 11-Inch Traditional Deep Skillet, Cherry, $180 (originally $343)

Staub 11-Inch Traditional Deep Skillet, Dark Blue, $200 (originally $371)

Staub 11-Inch Traditional Deep Skillet, Graphite Grey, $200 (originally $371)

Staub 11-Inch Traditional Deep Skillet, Grenadine, $200 (originally $371)

Staub 11-Inch Traditional Deep Skillet, Metallic Blue, $200 (originally $329)

