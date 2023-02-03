This ‘Perfectly Sized’ Staub Baking Dish Set Is 54% Off at Nordstrom—but Not for Long

Shoppers say it’s “versatile and attractive” and “holds heat well.”

By Lydia Mansel
Published on February 3, 2023

4-Piece Ceramic Baking Dish Set Tout
If making more meals at home was one of your New Year’s resolutions, there’s an easy, relatively affordable way to ensure you stay on track: upgrading your cookware. With quality, aesthetically pleasing pots, pans, and baking sets, you’re more likely to whip up that lasagna recipe you saw on TikTok or put together a one-pan meal with plenty of leftovers. And, of course, homemade appetizers are usually the big winners at any Super Bowl party. 

Not all kitchenware is created equal, though, and finding pieces that withstand the test of time and look great sitting on your countertop is rare, especially if you’re budget-conscious. One brand, however, checks both boxes, and it’s currently on major sale at Nordstrom. The Staub 4-Piece Ceramic Baking Dish Set, currently on sale for 54% off, is both made with quality materials and comes in vibrant colors in a display-friendly design. This means not only can you cook or bake with them, but you can serve directly from the dishes, too. No extra dishes to wash at the end of the night is a win for everyone.

The ceramic lid that accompanies the Staub square dish helps to lock in heat, so you won’t need to worry about your food staying warm before serving it. The square dish in the set is also freezer-safe when used with the lid on, so you can easily store those delicious leftovers to consume at a later date. 

Available in dark blue and cherry colorways, the Staub Ceramic Baking Dish Set is currently $100, 54% off its original price of $220. The set comes with a 7.5-by-6-inch rectangular baking dish, a 9-inch oval baking dish, and a 9-inch square baking dish with a lid which one shopper called the “piece de resistance.” All of the included dishes are microwave, boiler, and oven-safe (up to 572 degrees Fahrenheit). According to one shopper, each piece is “​​perfectly sized,” while another declared the Staub baking dishes a triple threat, saying they “cook evenly, clean up [easily], and look gorgeous.” 

The vitreous glass porcelain material has a durable enamel finish, which makes it scratch-resistant, and the brand notes each piece diffuses heat gently. It also prevents moisture absorption, meaning your food won’t dry out before you’ve had a chance to enjoy it. One shopper reinforced this sentiment, stating that the set is “versatile, attractive, [and] holds heat well.” Another shopper, who is a fan of Staub cookware, shared that “this set is a must-have staple.” They continued, saying that the dishes are “high-quality, but so low maintenance.”

If you’ve been wanting to give your at-home cookware a first-class boost, now’s the time to stock up. This sale won’t last forever, so snag the Staub Ceramic Baking Dish Set while it’s $120 off at Nordstrom. 

