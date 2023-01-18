​This Staub Cocotte Is a 'True Kitchen Workhorse' from Braising to Deep-Frying, and It's on Sale for $373 Off

For those who want a savory meal but don’t want to use a ton of pots and pans to get it done, consider investing in a dutch oven. Not only is this cookware an eye-pleasing addition to your kitchen, a dutch oven (also known as a cocotte) is a versatile cooker that boils, bakes, simmers, roasts, and deep fries a variety of food.

As we tracked down the perfect dutch oven, we considered quality, size, and price. We found a rare sale on a Staub cocotte at Target that made us look twice at the price because it’s just that good. The original price of this cookware is $543, but Target marked it 69% off, which brought the price down to $170.

Target

To buy: Staub Cast Iron 5-Quart Tall Cocotte, $170 (originally $543) at target.com



Think of this Staub cast iron cocotte as your one-stop cookware item since you’ll be able to add your ingredients into this 5-quart pot, cook your meals, and serve. Its tall design helps to prevent splatters and messy counters (plus, it’s a space saver for storage) while the enameled interior provides excellent heat retention and even cooking. The lid contains small spikes underneath to lock in flavors and evenly distribute moisture. Use this cocotte on your stovetop to make those deep flavored bone-in recipes or place it in the oven for fresh-baked desserts. And as if this Staub cookware couldn’t get any better, maintenance is also super easy since it’s dishwasher-safe.

With an average 4.8-star rating, reviewers are applauding this large capacity Staub cocotte for its versatility and durability. One shopper who uses their dutch oven several times per week called it a “true kitchen workhorse.” Another appreciates the tall design and said it “makes stirring easy” sans spills. A third person shared that this cocotte is “perfect to make soups without crowding [their] stove top.” Shoppers also like the tight-fitting lid for making tender braised meat.

Click over to Target and grab this Staub five-quart cocotte while it’s still available for $170.

Target

To buy: Staub Cast Iron 5-Quart Tall Cocotte, $170 (originally $543) at target.com

More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine: