This Staub Dutch Oven Is So Heavily Discounted Right Now, We Thought It Was a Typo—It’s 72% Off

Get this $500+ cookware style for just $150.

By
Ali Faccenda
Ali Faccenda
Ali Faccenda
Ali Faccenda is a lifestyle, pop culture, and commerce writer with experience in video content creation. She was previously a market writer at BuzzFeed and also produced short-form video content for their various social platforms. 
Published on May 5, 2023

STAUB Cast Iron 5-qt Tall Cocotte Tout
Photo:

Target

For a do-it-all piece of cookware, look no further than a Dutch oven. A Dutch oven is a kitchen powerhouse  — it can be used to cook soups, stews, braise meats, bake bread, deep fry, and more. But beyond all of the dishes it can cook, its biggest draw as a kitchen staple is its ability to be used both on the stove and in the oven. 

However, because Dutch ovens are so versatile, they end up being quite pricey.  But if you’re looking for one, you’re in luck. We were awestruck to find the Staub 5-Quart Cocotte on sale at Target for up to 72% off, taking its hefty $529 price tag all the way down to just $150. Our advice: Snag it right now. 

Staub Cast Iron 5-qt Tall Cocotte

Target

To buy: Staub Cast Iron 5-Quart Tall Cocotte, from $150 (originally $529) at target.com

Staub is a top brand when it comes to enameled cast iron, and this 5-quart pot is no exception. While this model has taller walls than a typical Dutch oven, they have some great benefits. Not only will the added height keep soups from boiling over, but they’ll also keep oil from splattering when you’re searing meat before a braise. 

Dutch ovens are intended to cook moist and juicy dishes low and slow, and this pot offers impeccable heat retention thanks to its cast iron construction. It can withstand oven temperatures of up to 500°F with the lid and 900°F degrees without it. And rest assured, like the rest of Staub’s cookware, this piece was made in France and went through several in-depth quality control processes to ensure longevity, according to the brand. Best of all, beyond looking beautiful on the stovetop and being endlessly versatile, this Dutch oven is also easy to clean thanks to its naturally nonstick surface. 

Right now, Target has the Dutch oven available in classic neutral hues like graphite gray, matte black, and white, in addition to brighter colors like grenadine, dark blue, and cherry. To take advantage of the highest discount, take a look at the matte black and white shades that are currently $150, while the other colors are on sale for just $20 more. 

This versatile pot can practically do it all, and if you’re low on storage space for cookware, it can also replace other pots and pans in your cupboard. One shopper went as far as calling it the “best-made piece of cooking equipment” they’ve used.

This Dutch oven is worth grabbing at just $150. But there are plenty of other deals on Staub cookware happening now, so keep scrolling for some more great picks. 

STAUB Cast Iron 1.5-qt Petite French Oven

Target

To buy: Staub Cast Iron 1.5-Quart Petite French Oven, from $210 (originally $300) at target.com

STAUB Cast Iron 3.75-qt Essential French Oven

Target

To buy: Staub Cast Iron 3.75-Quart Essential French Oven, from $330 (originally $486) at target.com

STAUB Cast Iron 4-pc Stackable Set

Target

To buy: Staub Cast Iron 4-Piece Stackable Set, from $500 (originally $586) at target.com 

Staub Ceramic 3-pc Mini Round Cocotte Set

Target

To buy: Staub Ceramic 3-Piece Mini Round Cocotte Set, $60 (originally $114) at target.com 

STAUB Cast Iron 9-qt Round Cocotte

Target

To buy: Staub Cast Iron 9-Quart Round Cocotte, from $470 (originally $671) at target.com

