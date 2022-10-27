Every holiday bash comes with its fair share of messes, from your run-of-the-mill crumbs to confetti and glitter galore. Anyone can clean up with a broom and dustpan, but you run the risk of small, lightweight items getting back into the air or worse — all over you. It’s time to skip the headache and clean your countertops, dining tables, and more with a handheld vacuum. And if you’d believe it, this stylish portable option is 32% off with a hidden coupon right now.

The Starument Portable Hand Vacuum is the perfect companion for everyday cleaning tasks. It charges up via a USB cable and has a runtime of about 20 minutes, which is more than enough time for quick messes in the kitchen, dining room, living room, and beyond.

Amazon



To buy: Starument Portable Hand Vacuum, $67 with coupon (originally $100) at amazon.com

The handheld uses up to 70 watts of power to suck up everything from dust bunnies to crumbs in a jiff. And all it takes is a push of a button to get started. The vacuum has a very sleek design that looks almost like decor… except it’s way more functional than that. Just pop the top off, choose which attachments you need, and get started.

RELATED: Shoppers Dub This Le Creuset Cookware the ‘Most Impressive Stock Pot,’ and It’s on Sale for $92



Feel free to use the vacuum as is with the large-mouth nozzle to suck up larger debris like dry cereal or dirt particles. However, if you have more delicate surfaces you’d like to clean, like a keyboard, you’ll want to enlist its brush attachment that won’t damage your items, but still gets the job done.

Amazon



To buy: Starument Portable Hand Vacuum, $67 with coupon (originally $100) at amazon.com

With a compact design, this portable vacuum cleaner is also great for cleaning in various rooms without ever having to plug in. Just think: You can get to your coffee table and then head to the stairs for crevice cleaning in one straight go. And because this doesn’t require said outlet plug, the vacuum can even be used to clean your car, too.

Shoppers especially like to use the Starument handheld vacuum to clean areas in the kitchen like in and under countertops, within drawers, on top of cabinets, inside pantries, in the and in the dinette area. And because it’s so stylish looking (and comes in four colors), some even leave it out on their kitchen counter to pick up quick messes. You can see why it has earned more than 1,500 five-star ratings to date.

Amazon



To buy: Starument Portable Hand Vacuum, $70 with coupon (originally $100) at amazon.com

“I can get into all my corners and underneath the counters in the kitchen,” wrote one shopper who uses this in lieu of a large upright vacuum. “I absolutely love this vac.”

Another person who appreciates its versatility said, “This handheld vacuum is perfect for a kitchen, a bathroom, or even your car. It’s easy to use, easy to dispense of the scraps, and charging is not a problem.”

And one last reviewer who calls it “cute and practical” shared, “I actually like this vacuum way more than I thought I would! It’s so convenient for small spaces like my kitchen drawers!”

Before the crowd comes around for the holidays, make sure you’re prepared for cleaning before and after they arrive with the Starument handheld vacuum. Shop it while it’s on sale and has a coupon, marking the vacuum down from $100 to just $67.