The Viral Pink Stuff Cleaning Paste Gets Rid of Caked-on Grease and Stains in Minutes—and It’s Just $6

It has more than 115,800 five-star ratings and is an Amazon bestseller.

By
Sanah Faroke
Expertise: Food, Home, Lifestyle, News & Deals

Sanah has written for Food & Wine, Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living since 2021. She loves to share the best deals and discover the trendiest products, as well as personally test items at home or in her kitchen. Her work has previously appeared in Prevention, BestProducts, Delish, PopSugar, NYLON, Elite Daily, and more.

Experience

As an Amazon Ecommerce Writer on the News and Deals team, Sanah dedicates herself to finding the best and newest products money can buy at a wow-worthy price through thorough research, expert interviews, and personal testing.

She has a strong passion for the home and kitchen space covering everything from trendy decor to popular cookware—and she wouldn't give it up for the world. When she's not writing, you can find her searching for cooking recipes, shopping for stylish home must-haves, rewatching her favorite shows, or trying to keep her plants alive.

Before joining the Dotdash Meredith team, Sanah published work at Prevention, BestProducts, Delish, PopSugar, NYLON, Elite Daily, and more.

Published on February 23, 2023

Stardrops - The Pink Stuff - The Miracle All Purpose Cleaning Paste Tout
Photo:

Amazon

There are few places in your home that are harder to clean than your kitchen. Your appliances, countertops, even your pots and pans need a special level of care and cleaning. You’ll need the right detergent to get the results you want. And Amazon shoppers have discovered the essential cleaning must-have, and it’s only $6. 

The Stardrops Pink Stuff Cleaning Paste is so popular, it has gone viral on TikTok and on Amazon. It’s no wonder the magic cleaner that has more than 115,800 five-star ratings is also a bestseller within the retailer’s Internet Famous section. And while shoppers clean their bathroom showers, toilets, and grout with this, there are hundreds who also use it especially in the kitchen to get rid of years-old grease, unwanted stains, and more with ease. 

Stardrops The Pink Stuff The Miracle Cleaning Paste

Amazon

To buy: Stardrops Pink Stuff Cleaning Paste, $6 at amazon.com

People swear by this “miracle in a bottle” for its ability to clean everything in your kitchen including the oven, stovetop, hood, countertops, faucets, cabinets, backsplash, and that’s just the beginning. This vegan-based paste is gentle on your appliances and kitchen essentials while being tough on the gunk, and will make your belongings look shiny and new. 

All it takes is rubbing some of the Pink Stuff paste on your stovetop or oven door before wiping it away with a wet cloth. And voila! You have a clean kitchen without any  harsh scrubbing or elbow grease required. Sounds too good to be true? Well, according to shoppers, it definitely isn’t.

“I tried this on my 20-year-old Viking stovetop [that] I’ve been trying to clean for 19 years,” wrote one shopper. They showed before and after pictures featuring a grease-stained burner and then a spotless one after 10 minutes of cleaning. “Love the way it smells,” they continued, “no harmful chemicals, natural ingredients, it works fast without scratching, and no need for steel wool that ruins things.”

Another person used the paste on a frying pan they just cooked with and were not disappointed. “Much to my surprise, after just two minutes of scrubbing with some steel wool and the rough side of a sponge, I had nearly erased six years of stains from the underside of this pan,” they wrote. “I stood at my kitchen sink in shock.  This stuff rocks.”

Want to see how many things you can clean with the Pink Stuff paste? Grab it on Amazon for just $6 now. 

