Lifestyle Kitchen The Viral Pink Stuff Cleaning Paste Gets Rid of Caked-on Grease and Stains in Minutes—and It’s Just $6 It has more than 115,800 five-star ratings and is an Amazon bestseller. By Sanah Faroke Sanah Faroke Instagram Expertise: Food, Home, Lifestyle, News & DealsSanah has written for Food & Wine, Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living since 2021. She loves to share the best deals and discover the trendiest products, as well as personally test items at home or in her kitchen. Her work has previously appeared in Prevention, BestProducts, Delish, PopSugar, NYLON, Elite Daily, and more.ExperienceAs an Amazon Ecommerce Writer on the News and Deals team, Sanah dedicates herself to finding the best and newest products money can buy at a wow-worthy price through thorough research, expert interviews, and personal testing.She has a strong passion for the home and kitchen space covering everything from trendy decor to popular cookware—and she wouldn't give it up for the world. When she's not writing, you can find her searching for cooking recipes, shopping for stylish home must-haves, rewatching her favorite shows, or trying to keep her plants alive.Before joining the Dotdash Meredith team, Sanah published work at Prevention, BestProducts, Delish, PopSugar, NYLON, Elite Daily, and more. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on February 23, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon There are few places in your home that are harder to clean than your kitchen. Your appliances, countertops, even your pots and pans need a special level of care and cleaning. You’ll need the right detergent to get the results you want. And Amazon shoppers have discovered the essential cleaning must-have, and it’s only $6. The Stardrops Pink Stuff Cleaning Paste is so popular, it has gone viral on TikTok and on Amazon. It’s no wonder the magic cleaner that has more than 115,800 five-star ratings is also a bestseller within the retailer’s Internet Famous section. And while shoppers clean their bathroom showers, toilets, and grout with this, there are hundreds who also use it especially in the kitchen to get rid of years-old grease, unwanted stains, and more with ease. Amazon To buy: Stardrops Pink Stuff Cleaning Paste, $6 at amazon.com People swear by this “miracle in a bottle” for its ability to clean everything in your kitchen including the oven, stovetop, hood, countertops, faucets, cabinets, backsplash, and that’s just the beginning. This vegan-based paste is gentle on your appliances and kitchen essentials while being tough on the gunk, and will make your belongings look shiny and new. All it takes is rubbing some of the Pink Stuff paste on your stovetop or oven door before wiping it away with a wet cloth. And voila! You have a clean kitchen without any harsh scrubbing or elbow grease required. Sounds too good to be true? Well, according to shoppers, it definitely isn’t. Shoppers Are Tossing Out Their Dinnerware for This $29 Set of Corelle Pasta Bowls That Double as Plates “I tried this on my 20-year-old Viking stovetop [that] I’ve been trying to clean for 19 years,” wrote one shopper. They showed before and after pictures featuring a grease-stained burner and then a spotless one after 10 minutes of cleaning. “Love the way it smells,” they continued, “no harmful chemicals, natural ingredients, it works fast without scratching, and no need for steel wool that ruins things.” Another person used the paste on a frying pan they just cooked with and were not disappointed. “Much to my surprise, after just two minutes of scrubbing with some steel wool and the rough side of a sponge, I had nearly erased six years of stains from the underside of this pan,” they wrote. “I stood at my kitchen sink in shock. This stuff rocks.” Want to see how many things you can clean with the Pink Stuff paste? Grab it on Amazon for just $6 now. More Viral Cleaning Must-Haves on Amazon Amazon To buy: Bissell Featherweight Stick Vacuum, $34 at amazon.com Amazon To buy: Swedish Wholesale Swedish Dish Cloths, $22 (originally $25) at amazon.com Amazon To buy: Cairn Cleaner Whiskey Tasting Glass Brush, $10 at amazon.com Amazon To buy: Starument Portable Hand Vacuum Cleaner, $70 (originally $100) at amazon.com Amazon To buy: Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner, $124 at amazon.com Amazon To buy: Levoit Core 400S Smart True Hepa Air Purifier, $180 (originally $220) at amazon.com Amazon To buy: Black+Decker Powerseries Extreme Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $159 (originally $200) at amazon.com Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine Amazon Just Quietly Discounted Several Instant Pots and Air Fryers, Including Editor-Approved Picks Shoppers Are Tossing Out Their Dinnerware for This $29 Set of Corelle Pasta Bowls That Double as Plates Instead of Ordering a $12 Manhattan, Order These $12 Glasses to Make Cocktails at Home