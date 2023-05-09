Starbucks' Summer Menu Includes a New Frappuccino, Macadamia Cold Foam, and More

Starbucks may still be on the heels of causing a bit of a stir with the recent release of its Oleato beverages, and though it probably won't be as controversial as its olive-oil infused coffee, the company is back again with another big launch.

Starbucks is introducing two new beverages, a new coffee blend, and a fresh cake pop for its summer lineup and Food & Wine got a first taste. (I know what you’re thinking, summer? We just got to May. While yes, true, we’re also talking about the same company that declared fall back in August with the return of the Pumpkin Spice Latte.)

Debuting today, May 9, customers across the U.S. can try the new limited time products to Starbucks’ summer menu which include two new drinks — a Chocolate Java Mint Frappuccino and White Chocolate Macadamia Cream Cold Brew — as well as the new whole bean packaged coffee, Starbucks Green Apron Blend, and a bumblebee cake pop.

The Chocolate Java Mint Frappuccino blended beverage features Starbucks’ signature roast coffee as a base and is flavored with chocolate and mint blended with Frappuccino. This drink is finished with a layer of mocha sauce, whipped cream, and a chocolate cookie mint sprinkle topping.

“With the Chocolate Java Mint Frappuccino, we wanted to take a new approach to the classic combination of mint and chocolate to create a blended coffee beverage that elicits nostalgia for one of our favorite summer treats,” said Maureen Matthews of Starbucks beverage development team in a release to Food & Wine. As a mint chocolate chip ice cream fan, this one reminded me of an Andes mint and could easily become part of my summer coffee rotation.

If mint and chocolate isn’t your speed, the second release may be more up your alley. Influenced by the Starbucks’ team memories of macadamia nuts on tropical summer vacations, the White Chocolate Macadamia Cream Cold Brew is sweetened with a brand-new white chocolate macadamia-flavored cold foam and finished with toasted cookie crumbles. As a seasonal release, this drink is a nutty take on its classic Cold Brew with Cold Foam, and the cookie crumbles are once again a welcome addition. Both new cold drinks are available for a limited time.

The company is also releasing a new whole bean packaged coffee blend, the Green Apron Blend. This blend is a light roast coffee created by Starbucks partners (i.e. store workers) who chose its flavor, sourcing region, and even the packaging's look and feel. The blend’s flavor profile is described as “hints of Honeybell orange and graham crackers,” and that it “emulates the brightness and energy of Starbucks partners (employees) and stores.”

The Green Apron Blend will be permanently available year-round throughout the U.S. as one-pound bags of whole bean coffee, and for a limited time as a daily brewed hot coffee in stores. In support of Starbucks' partners, the company is donating $5 for every bag sold and $0.10 per brewed cup of Green Apron Blend to the Caring Unites Partners (CUP) Fund, a program that provides grants to eligible Starbucks employees in need.

The final addition to its summer-line up is a limited-time Bumblebee cake pop which, though at first glance I thought was a cat, is the real show stopper in this release. With a vanilla cake base mixed with buttercream, dipped in yellow chocolate icing, and designed with a bumblebee design, I thought this bite-sized treat was just as cute as it was delicious.

