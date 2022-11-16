Starbucks Just Opened a Three-Story Roastery Inside the Empire State Building

New York City’s most popular tourist attraction is getting a caffeine kick.

Opening today, Wednesday, November 16, a new Starbucks Reserve store will be operating inside the Empire State Building. Each floor will offer a variety of experiences, including coffee workshops, tasting flights, exclusive menu items, and even hosting space.

This location is the latest addition to Starbucks Reserve's roster, which includes six Starbucks Reserve Roastery locations in Seattle, Shanghai, Milan, New York (Chelsea), Tokyo, and Chicago.

Through immersive hands-on workshops, guided tasting flights, new coffee beverages and craft cocktails, this location aims to emphasize the connections coffee can bring over three floors and 23,000 square feet. Mark Ring, Senior Vice President of U.S. retail at Starbucks says, "The Starbucks Reserve Empire State Building store is a one-of-a-kind destination that highlights our commitment to push the boundaries of coffee craft and offer our customers new, immersive and multi-sensory coffeehouses that are designed to inspire and create moments of connection in this special space."

Their exclusive blend, coined the Empire State Building Microblend, is a mix of beans from both Latin America and Africa that have notes of fruit, chocolate, and vanilla. In combination with the special blend and exclusive experiences, this location pays homage to the Empire State building, emphasizing its historical significance and icon status.

On the first floor of this coffee mecca customers can sip on a variety of signature Starbucks Reserve beverages like Hazelnut Bianco Latte and Nitro Almond Milk Mocha, as well as seasonal coffees like the Peppermint Mocha — all crafted with their exclusive Starbucks Reserve coffee. Also available on the menu is food from established Starbucks partner Princi, the renowned artisanal bakery and café founded by Italian baker Rocco Princi. Location-exclusive menu items include focaccia, pizza, avocado toast, brioche, cakes, and tarts.

The sub-level floor offers hands-on workshops, tasting experiences, and hosting space to further immerse yourself into the world of coffee. These experiences include Whiskey Barrel-Aged 101, Starbucks Reserve Brewtender for A Day, Espresso Martini Flight, Fundamentals and Fun with Spirit-Free Spritzes that are reservation-only.

Starbucks Reserve also happens to be the only location in the world to serve cold-pressed espresso beverages, a brand new take on espresso. Their patented brewing technology is said to unlock a softer espresso shot through cold water and gentle upward pressure. To experience this first-of-its-kind technology, a guided, multi-sensory tasting flight featuring the innovative espresso is available where you can try drinks like their Iced Apple Americano and Malted Milkshake with Black Lemon.

Level two features a restaurant and bar with signature tasting boards, small plates, entrees, and drinks developed by chefs, mixologists, and baristas from Milan, Chicago, Seattle and New York — each meal beginning with a complimentary first sip tasting of their exclusive blend.

Also on this level, customers can also enjoy a selection of curated shareable cocktails that pay tribute to this new space including the Empire Negroni, Siren Tea Punch Fountain, Starbucks Reserve Royale Experience, and the Big Apple Blossom.

The Starbucks Reserve Empire State Building store opens to the public on Wednesday, November 16. For more information, including hours of operation, visit www.starbucksreserve.com/en-us/locations/esb.