Pumpkin Spice Latte season may be right around the corner, but Starbucks is making sure we all savor summer just a little bit longer with the release of its Summer Remix Menu, which features three “twists” on its classic drinks.

Starting today, August 14, Starbucks customers can open the coffee chain’s app and find the three new drinks right on the homepage. However, if you want one, you better act fast, as these drinks are only available for a limited time. (Starbucks didn’t say when the drinks would disappear, but we assume it will be sometime before fall, which occurs on September 23.)

The three drinks, with descriptions provided by Starbucks, include:

Chocolate Cream Cold Brew with Caramel Syrup in a Caramel Lined Cup: Chocolate Cream Cold Brew with decadent caramel sauce in a caramel-lined cup for a sweet summer treat yourself moment.

Iced Chai Tea Latte with Matcha Cream Cold Foam: A dreamy Iced Chai Tea Latte topped with Matcha Cream Cold Foam for the best of both worlds.

Blended Iced Black Tea Lemonade: Starbucks Iced Black Tea Lemonade is blended with ice to create a cooler than cool, and even more refreshing treat that will bring all the summer vibes.

The chain noted in its press release that while these drinks are only available for a little while, customers are always welcome to customize their creations via the app or ordering in person. The company even has an entire blog post dedicated to how you can customize your creation, with tips on how to add cold foam to your drink (just pick your drink, click “customize,” and “add cold foam,” which you’ll find under the toppings), and how to get your drink blended rather than just with ice (once again, pick your drink, then click “customize” and “add blended,” listed under the Preparation Method.) Yes, all this customization will work for its fall drinks, which we assume will drop in the next few weeks.

