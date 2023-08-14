Starbucks Just Dropped 3 Summer Remix Drinks, But They're Only Available for a Limited Time

Hurry, these drinks will likely disappear when the seasons change.

By Stacey Leasca
Published on August 14, 2023
Starbucks new drinks
Photo:

Courtesy of Starbucks

Pumpkin Spice Latte season may be right around the corner, but Starbucks is making sure we all savor summer just a little bit longer with the release of its Summer Remix Menu, which features three “twists” on its classic drinks.

Starting today, August 14, Starbucks customers can open the coffee chain’s app and find the three new drinks right on the homepage. However, if you want one, you better act fast, as these drinks are only available for a limited time. (Starbucks didn’t say when the drinks would disappear, but we assume it will be sometime before fall, which occurs on September 23.) 

The three drinks, with descriptions provided by Starbucks, include: 

Chocolate Cream Cold Brew with Caramel Syrup in a Caramel Lined Cup: Chocolate Cream Cold Brew with decadent caramel sauce in a caramel-lined cup for a sweet summer treat yourself moment.  

Iced Chai Tea Latte with Matcha Cream Cold Foam: A dreamy Iced Chai Tea Latte topped with Matcha Cream Cold Foam for the best of both worlds. 

Blended Iced Black Tea Lemonade: Starbucks Iced Black Tea Lemonade is blended with ice to create a cooler than cool, and even more refreshing treat that will bring all the summer vibes. 

The chain noted in its press release that while these drinks are only available for a little while, customers are always welcome to customize their creations via the app or ordering in person. The company even has an entire blog post dedicated to how you can customize your creation, with tips on how to add cold foam to your drink (just pick your drink, click “customize,” and “add cold foam,” which you’ll find under the toppings), and how to get your drink blended rather than just with ice (once again, pick your drink, then click “customize” and  “add blended,” listed under the Preparation Method.) Yes, all this customization will work for its fall drinks, which we assume will drop in the next few weeks. 

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Dunkin Donuts iced tea
Dunkin' Spiked Coffee and Tea Are (Apparently) Coming Soon
A Target employee delivers Starbucks
Target Just Turned Its Parking Lots Into Drive-Up Starbucks
Starbucks White Chocolate Macadamia Cream Cold Brew
Starbucks' Summer Menu Includes a New Frappuccino, Macadamia Cold Foam, and More
Iced Coffee vs Cold Brew
What's the Difference Between Cold Brew and Iced Coffee?
Starbucks Refreshers
There Are 3 New Blended Frozen Drinks at Starbucks This Summer
Amazon Freelance: New in Home
These Genius New Releases from Amazon Are the Perfect Additions to Your Home for Summer—and Prices Start at $11
Best Tea Gifts of 2023
The 21 Best Gifts for Tea Lovers of 2023, According to Our Editors
Starbucks Reserve Roasteries Now Offering New Coffee Experiences
You Can Try a Flight of Espresso Martinis During Starbuck's Newest Cocktail Class
gift baskets test
The 30 Best Gift Baskets and Bundles to Give and Get
Slurpee and Slurpee necklace
7-Eleven Releases Icy Slurpee Jewelry Collaboration
Best Ice Cream Delivery
The 12 Best Ice Cream Delivery Services to Order Online
Starbucks Oleato series
Starbucks Debuts a New Line of Olive Oil–Infused Coffee
Orange Cardamom Butter Cakes with Rose Water Icing
A Dozen Rose-Infused Recipes to Serve on Valentine’s Day
Almond Affogato
30 Days of No-Bake Desserts
Boozy Frozen Strawberry Lemonade
15 Frozen Cocktail Recipes to Sip All Summer Long
Arizona Hard Iced Teas
Arizona Iced Tea Just Dropped a New Alcoholic Beverage