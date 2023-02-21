Starbucks Recalls 300,000 Bottled Vanilla Frappuccinos Over Fears They Contain Glass

The recall includes bottles with best-by dates of March 8, May 29, June 4, and June 10.

By Ashia Aubourg
Published on February 21, 2023
Starbucks Vanilla Frappuccino drinks in a fridge
Photo:

AFM Visuals / Shutterstock

PepsiCo Inc. has recalled a whopping 300,000 Starbucks vanilla Frappuccinos bottles for potentially containing glass, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

On Jan. 28, PepsiCo Inc., which produces the bottled Frappuccinos, voluntarily recalled more than 25,000 cases of the caffeinated drinks, each with 12 bottles, thus that massive 300,000 number. The recalled coffees were not sold at Starbucks stores. However, as NPR reported, the bottles were sold in national chains, including Target, Walmart, and Safeway, and online on Amazon.

PepsiCo shared in a statement with Food & Wine, "The impacted products have best-by dates of Mar. 8, 2023; May 29, 2023; Jun. 4, 2023; and Jun. 10, 2023, and were distributed across the United States."

The FDA labeled this as a Class II recall, which can be severe. As the FDA explains on its site, a Class II recall is defined as a "situation in which use of or exposure to a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote."

This is not the first time PepsiCo Inc has been forced to recall Starbucks bottled drinks. Last year, it recalled over 200 cases of its Starbucks Vanilla Espresso Triple Shot for containing metal fragments.

So, how exactly can this happen in the first place? Really, it can happen at just about every stage of the food and beverage production process. In the "Food recall guide for manufacturing and processing facilities," Pablo Coronel, a senior fellow at Food Process & Food Safety at CRB Group, wrote, "Foreign material contamination can come from many sources such as raw materials, packaging materials, or equipment." The food safety expert added, manufacturers can avoid these recalls by developing food safety plans, conducting mock recalls, and maintaining proper records. 

PepsiCo says customers can call its Consumer Relations department at 1-800-211-8307 with any questions or concerns. The company additionally shared, "Delivering a quality experience to our consumers is our top priority, and we always act with an abundance of caution whenever a potential concern is raised.

