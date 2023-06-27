There Are 3 New Blended Frozen Drinks at Starbucks This Summer

It’s been over a decade since the initial launch of Starbucks Refreshers and though this drink strays from its typical coffee-centric menu, its become a menu staple ever since. Now, the Seattle-based coffee brand is set to release three new menu items inspired by their refreshers, each with an icy twist nationwide starting today.

Last summer, it seemed as if my entire TikTok feed was flooded with Starbucks secret menu items. While I personally don't see myself as the bold type to confidently request off-menu creations from baristas, there was one particular makeshift creation that caught my attention — a Starbucks Refresher blended it with ice into a makeshift slushie. And now this summer, Starbucks is taking note of its customer’s ingenuity with the release of three new frozen lemonade refreshers, making them not so secret anymore.

The new menu items consist of three new Starbucks Frozen Lemonade Refreshers: Frozen Pineapple Passionfruit Lemonade, Frozen Strawberry Açaí Lemonade and Frozen Mango Dragonfruit Lemonade. The new beverages include the classic Starbucks Refreshers beverages blended with fruit, lemonade, and ice.

Here are the descriptions, as provided by Starbucks:

Frozen Strawberry Açai Lemonade Starbucks Refreshers beverage is reminiscent of a classic strawberry lemonade, with an icy twist, combining the flavors of sweet strawberry and açaí notes blended with lemonade, real strawberries and ice.

beverage is reminiscent of a classic strawberry lemonade, with an icy twist, combining the flavors of sweet strawberry and açaí notes blended with lemonade, real strawberries and ice. Frozen Pineapple Passionfruit Lemonade Starbucks Refreshers beverage looks like sunset in a cup, with tropical flavors of pineapple and passionfruit blended with real diced pineapple and lemonade.

beverage looks like sunset in a cup, with tropical flavors of pineapple and passionfruit blended with real diced pineapple and lemonade. Frozen Mango Dragonfruit Lemonade Starbucks Refreshers beverage features flavors of sweet mango and dragonfruit blended with real pieces of dragonfruit, lemonade and ice for a refreshing summer vibe.

“Since Starbucks Refreshers Beverages joined the menu in 2012, our customers and partners (baristas) have creatively customized their beverages, such as adding coconut milk, lemonade or blending with ice,” Matt Thornton, senior beverage developer at Starbucks, said in the announcement. “Inspired by these customer and partner creations, we’re excited to bring the new Frozen Lemonade Starbucks Refreshers Beverages to the permanent menu this summer.”

However, the launch comes at a precarious time for Starbucks which is facing multiple store closures this week due to an employee union-led walkout. In an Instagram post, Starbucks Workers United claims the walkouts are in response to charges of unfair labor practices filed against Starbucks, which include alleged Pride decoration bans in some stores across the country, “As Pride Month comes to an end, we’re demanding the company meet us at the bargaining table so that we can work on a contract that gives partners consistent scheduling/hours, easier access to benefits, and more reasonable ways to address harassment and safety problems at work.” In a statement to Food & Wine, Starbucks said no such changes to its policy regarding Pride decorations were made.